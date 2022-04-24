KENDALLVILLE — The impending closure of a Butler factory was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
CJ Automotive Indiana LLC has issued a WARN notice of plant closure for its facility at 100 Commerce St.
WARN is the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act required at least 60 days prior to closure of a facility with more than 100 employees.
A notice from Raymond Bomya states on Friday, July 1, “the entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted. The closure of the facility is expected to be permanent.”
The notice continues that the expected date of the first separation will be Friday, June 17. Separations will continue for a 14-day period through July 1.
“The closure of the facility is expected to affect 110 employees,” Bomya’s notice reads. “Of the 110 affected employees, 75 are represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, Local 735, and the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America.”
The story topped this week’s Top 10, running from April 14-20:
1) Butler factory issues WARN notice — 937 pageviews
2) Meth is still making its way into northeast Indiana — 690 pageviews
3) Election debate has inaccuracies, innuendo (letter to the editor) — 661 pageviews
4) Avilla teen killed by train in Hicksville — 649 pageviews
5) Fire contained at Auburn’s Carlex facility; no injuries were reported — 625 pageviews
6) A resume cannot tell the whole story (letter to the editor) — 590 pageviews
7) Warriors’ Max Engle masters Fremont — 579 pageviews
8) Fire damages rural Waterloo home — 537 pageviews
9) Sheriff responds to letters from past employees — 522 pageviews
10) Tutor facing child molesting charge — 518 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a VR experience for Honor Flight veterans, taxpayers picking up the bill for the Auburn Common Council’s legal challenge to the mayor and Kendallville’s solar field dedication were the top posts of the week:
April 18: (Shared from The Star) Honor Flight Northeast Indiana volunteers are providing virtual Honor Flights for those who can’t take part in the program, which takes veterans to Washington D.C — 3,907 people reached, 22 reactions, three shares, one comment
April 21: (Shared from The Star) After acquiring additional documentation the Auburn Common Council approved a claim for its legal fees Tuesday night — 928 people reached, one comment
April 21: (Shared from The News Sun) The solar field, located on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site that was long a vacant eyesore for the community, will generate more than 2 million kilowatt hours of power each year, piping its solar power to the wastewater treatment plant — 596 people reached, two reactions, one share, one comment
On the individual newspaper pages, a story about a Prairie Heights administrator taking her next step, a virtual visit for veterans and a church merger in Noble County were the top posts of the week.
April 20: (The Herald Republican) Former Prairie Heights Elementary School Principal is transferring to Trine — 2,830 people reached, 145 reactions, five shares, 30 comments
April 18: (The Star) Veterans at Astral at Auburn receive a virtual Honor Flight experience and are thanked for their service — 4,324 people reached, 41 reactions, seven shares, three comments
April 15: (The News Sun) Legacy and Harvest Community churches have married, so to speak, joining their congregations as one — 2,418 people reached, 74 reactions, six shares, two comments
