One of the many problems with aging is the tendency to develop issues with multiple organ systems. This can result in the addition of separate treatments for each of the issues and those treatments may interact with one another. In fact, sometimes they can even counteract each other.
When a person takes many different medicines, we become concerned about “polypharmacy,” which becomes even more difficult to manage when over-the-counter medicines are involved.
Such is the case for some people who have high blood pressure, which is also called hypertension. They may be prescribed a water pill (diuretic) and renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitor. The latter may also be called an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE-I) or an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB).
I thought about including a list of all of these here. But the list is long and confusing. So, if you are concerned about a specific blood pressure medication, discuss whether it is a diuretic, an ACE-I, or an ARB with your health care provider, or at least Google it.
For those who are taking those blood pressure medicines, the next question might be whether they take a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Some of these, like ibuprofen (Advil) or naproxen (Aleve) are available over-the-counter, while others, like meloxicam (Mobic), are available by prescription only.
A recent analysis confirms that people taking a combination of these types of medications (diuretic, ACE-I or ARB, and NSAID) could face a higher risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI) or kidney failure. The study also looked at risk factors associated with the effect of triple therapy with these agents, which has been called “triple whammy” AKI.
Not that everyone taking this combination of drugs is going to have problems. But it appears to be enough of a problem that caution should be taken.
In an earlier study, triple therapy with a diuretic, RAS inhibitor, and NSAID was associated with a 31% increased risk for AKI, relative to diuretic and RAS inhibitor therapy only. However, the factors that predispose some patients to develop “triple whammy” AKI remained unclear.
To better understand the mechanism by which triple therapy increases risk for AKI, the researchers used computational models to gauge interactions between concurrent use of a diuretic, a RAS inhibitor, and an NSAID.
They identified dehydration and high sensitivity to drug treatment as key contributing factors to the development of triple whammy AKI.
Their model simulations suggested that low water intake, the reflex response of arteries and arterioles to changes in blood pressure to maintain consistent blood flow, and drug sensitivity may predispose patients with hypertension to develop triple whammy-induced AKI.
When an ACE-I, diuretic, and NSAID are combined, critical blood pressure and kidney function regulatory mechanisms are simultaneously interrupted.
In the absence of additional risk factors, they found no indication of an elevated risk for AKI when an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor and NSAID are combined.
Based on their analysis, the researchers expect that hypertensive patients who are otherwise healthy will be able to withstand triple treatment, in the absence of these aggravating factors.
Although triple whammy AKI is known among kidney researchers and nephrologists, it may not be at the front of the minds of non-specialists.
More importantly, NSAIDs can be obtained without a prescription so that many people seem to think of them as harmless because of their general availability, and triple whammy AKI is not common knowledge outside of the medical community.
Although medication interactions and effects vary a great deal from patient to patient, it is wise to make sure that each medicine is considered in conjunction with every other medicine, including any over-the-counter medicines as well as diet and exercise levels.
Before making any adjustments in medicines, please consult with your health care provider.
Also, carry with you a list of your medicines, healthcare problems, and identifying information. You never know when it might come in handy.
