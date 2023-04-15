WOLF LAKE — It took a little math to create an innovative reading opportunity.
For Central Noble Primary School kindergarten teacher Miranda Clouse, it added up: Take an ever-popular fad for youngsters — Pokeman trading cards — and turn it into an incentive for getting kids to pop open some books.
“I knew that Pokemon stuff was popular,” Clouse said. “I wanted something to entice the kids to read.”
She took the idea to Central Noble Primary Principal Brad Targgart. He was immediately on board and three weeks ago, the program started for all of the school’s kindergarten through second grade classes.
The program works something like this. Each student is required to read a book a day (the requirement was modified for students in second grade who were reading chapter books). They then had to go to one of the 12 teachers and explain what they’d read to them.
When they had finished a book, that teacher would give them a specially designed Pokemon themed-card with that teacher’s character on it. Clouse’s character card was named “Clamouse,” with a cartoon mouse on it.
“They had to tell the teachers about their books, what they read,” Targgart said.
Once students collected all 12 cards, they could try for three of the upper-level cards distributed by Targgart, Librarian Stacey Bonar and School Resource Officer Jason Koontz.
The response? Extraordinary.
The program has had a 96% participation rate from the 240+ students at the primary school.
Nearly half of the students — 47% — obtained all 15 collectible cards.
During an all-school assembly on Friday, the students were honored for their efforts.
The names of all the students who had gotten all of the cars were placed in a jar. A drawing was held from the names — one from each of the classes — and the winning student received a large scale card as a reward.
All total? Central Noble Primary School students read 2,344 books in a three-week span.
That’s an average of 10 books a student. In three weeks.
Back in the day, teachers were occasionally awarded with apples from grateful students.
Clouse deserves the whole orchard.
Targgart was appreciative of Clouse’s innovative effort.
“That’s what you like to see,” Targgart said. “I like to support ideas, and this was a great one.”
The students gathered for Friday’s school assembly were more than a little excited with the award presentations.
They were even more excited when Clouse announced there was going to be another round involving the school’s instructional assistance.
Teachers have it tough today. They only have so many hours of instructional time.
When the students leave the building, they have unprecedented access to all sorts of electronic devices, such as video games.
Competing for that after-school free time with a reading program has to be difficult.
But Clouse has come up with a way to motivate an entire school building filled with youngsters who are excited about spending some of that free time with a book.
Targgart likes to talk about the focus of his primary school developing a foundation of reading the children can build upon.
“It’s extremely important at this level,” Targgart said.
Anything that can build that foundation stronger?
Trying learning science without being able to read. Or social studies. Even math lessons require a proficiency with the written word.
Kids.
Excited about reading.
It adds up.
matt getts can be contacted at mgetts@kpcmedia.com
