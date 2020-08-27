We are rollin’. Or so I thought.
It felt so good seeing those Friday night lights while I was chewing my cud. It was glorious!
But that pitchfork hiding in the hay stuck us in the hooves once again. You know, COVID-19.
A DeKalb football player tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Angola Hornets were often in close contact with him during their season-opening game in Angola last Friday. So both the Barons and Hornets will be quarantined for a couple of weeks.
We will be a couple of games short tonight, dog gone it. DeKalb will not host Garrett and Angola will not host Leo.
That will also be two less games for me and the so-called experts to pick. We will roll with the punches and adjust accordingly.
I wasn’t bad in Week 1, going 7-3. But who is this Andy guy again?
Andy Barrand could be called a super utility chief in this operation and he appears to know how the ball bounces around here, for now. He shares the early lead with that cagey veteran Jeff Jones at 8-2.
Mark Murdock and Brice Vance were also 7-3.
Ken Fillmore. Ummm, I’ll quote Detroit Tigers old-timer/radio analyst Jim Price, “My goodness.” Ken broke even at 5-5.
Let’s unveil those Week 2 predictions.
Columbia City at Central Noble
There’s something cookin’ in Albion and I’m not talking about the porkburgers. The Eagles have more, but the Cougars will be better for playing this game.
East Noble at NorthWood
Here we go again, and I mean this in the nicest possible way for the Knights. Their defense can and will travel and they will win this tremendous matchup.
Fremont at Prairie Heights
The Eagles did some good things against small school power Adams Central while getting out of the game pretty healthy. That will help against the Panthers.
Eastside at Adams Central
The cornfields will speak around the Flying Jets’ field. The Blazers will hear none of it.
Lakeland at Churubusco
A matchup so full of youth and inexperience. Go with the home team.
West Noble at Wawasee
The Chargers will find a way to regroup.
Mississinewa at New Haven
The Indians initially don’t appear to be the same team that have had double-digit wins and two Class 4A sectional titles in the last four years. I like the Bulldogs, who are trending up to this bovine.
Snider at Carroll
Snider seems like it never rebuilds. This is the exception to the rule and Jeffrey Becker and Co. will take care of business.
Hannah Scores from Week 1
East Noble 31, Plymouth 0
Angola 55, DeKalb 18
Central Noble 27, West Noble 14
Columbia City 38, Churubusco 0
Eastside 49, Heritage 7
New Haven 47, Garrett 21
Whitko 22, Prairie Heights 20, OT
Wawasee 42, Lakeland 0
Adams Central 43, Fremont 12
Leo 50, Woodlan 0
Hannah Holstein
1) Columbia City
2) East Noble
3) Fremont
4) Eastside
5) Churubusco
6) West Noble
7) New Haven
8) Carroll
Ken Fillmore
1) Columbia City
2) East Noble
3) Fremont
4) Eastside
5) Churubusco
6) Wawasee
7) New Haven
8) Carroll
Brice Vance
1.) Columbia City
2.) East Noble
3.) Heights
4.) Eastside
5.) Churubusco
6.) Wawasee
7.) New Haven
8.) Snider
Mark Murdock
1.) Columbia City
2.) East Noble
3.) Heights
4.) Eastside
5.) Churubusco
6.) Wawasee
7.) New Haven
8.) Snider
Jeff Jones
1. Columbia City
2. East Noble
3. Fremont
4. Eastside
5. Churubusco
6. Wawasee
7. New Haven
8. Carroll
Andy Barrand
1.) Columbia City
2.) East Noble
3.) Prairie Heights
4.) Adams Central
5.) Lakeland
6.) Wawasee
7.) New Haven
8.) Snider
