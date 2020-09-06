Four months ago in this Sunday column space, I wrote this as my lede: “If the sports books ever reopen and if they’re taking bets on politics, put your money down on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb getting re-elected to a second term.”
I’m still fairly confident in that prediction, although... maybe it’s not as much of the sure-thing as I once felt.
As the pandemic has carried on, as the progress the state was making in May and June has evaporated into new high case counts, and as Indiana’s reopening plan has stalled out since July 4, I can’t reasonably write off the effect of conspiracy theorists, COVID-skeptics and regular people who are simply tired of the situation.
And, while in May I dismissed the disgruntled “liberate” crowds at the time as no political threat to Holcomb’s bid for a second term, now I’m second-guessing myself a little bit.
If the anti-COVID crowd is really as ticked off at Holcomb as they make it sound like in their ranting on his weekly Facebook Live press conference streams, they could potentially open a window to give Democrat Woody Myers the governor’s mansion.
Do I think that’s likely? Still no. But I think it’s more of a possibility today than I did four months ago.
Back in May, I framed the situation as this: Even if right-wing voters are mad at Holcomb about COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, what’s the worst they can do? They’re definitely not going to vote for the Democrat. Which means they’ll either simply not vote for Holcomb or they’ll jump ship and vote Libertarian.
Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater is the third man on the ballot this fall. His campaign website has three main goals if elected — “reduce your overall tax burden by eliminating the state individual income tax and the personal property tax on your primary residence, pass Constitutional Carry in Indiana, and reform our criminal justice system and invigorate our economy through decriminalization and legalization of all forms of cannabis in Indiana.”
(His first campaign pillar should really just be simplified to “bankrupt the state” because elimination of income tax would reduce $6 billion (17%) of state total revenue and elimination of property taxes on homes would cripple local government by removing most of their tax base — but that’s another topic.)
When the anti-Holcomb crowd chimes up, they typically offer Rainwater as the better alternative. So how much defection would need to occur to sink Holcomb?
Libertarian candidates for governor in the past four gubernatorial elections have never exceeded 4% of the total vote. Libertarians got 3.2% in Holcomb’s first election in 2016; 3.95% in 2012 when Mike Pence won his first term; 2.1% in Mitch Daniels’ re-election in 2008 and just 1.29% in Daniels’ first win in 2004.
In 2016, Holcomb beat Democratic 2012 rerun John Gregg (who was forecast to be competitive with an increasingly unpopular Pence before Pence was tapped for the vice presidential ticket) 51.4% to 45.4% — six percentage points. It was a 161,891 vote margin.
So if you’re the Woody Myers camp, where do you think you’re going to get those 162,000 votes and sneak into power by the slimmest of margins?
Democrats in Indiana might get a little boost from disgruntled Trump 2016 voters who are not going that direction again. They might also get a boost from base voters in stronghold areas like northwest Indiana and college towns who sat out in 2016 because they weren’t enthused by Hillary Clinton but now are highly motivated to dump Trump.
That might account for some votes, but history generally shows that presidential and gubernatorial politics are very different beasts. States may stick to their typical red/blue alignment for the White House but split a different way for governor.
Democrats likely have little room to gain in 2020. Although Trump drubbed Clinton 1.56 million to 1.08 million at the top of the ticket, Hoosiers didn’t flee rightward down ballot nearly as much. Holcomb won just 1.4 million to 1.23 million for Gregg.
Will moderate Republicans leave Holcomb for Myers? It seems unlikely. Prior to COVID-19, Holcomb, like Pence before him, was surfing the prosperity wave primarily ushered in by the productive eight-year Daniels administration.
The people most likely to dump Holcomb are the people on the far right, those who are turned off by the COVID-19 response and other issues like the governor’s recent social justice initiatives in the wake of the George Floyd killing and protests.
Those people definitely aren’t going to vote for Myers. But they could potentially vote for Rainwater and drain votes away from Holcomb, which is almost as good if you’re sitting in the Woody Myers campaign office.
Granted, Libertarians only got 87,000 votes for governor in 2016, so they’d have to probably triple their performance to really be a threat.
That still seems improbable, however, it’s looking slightly less impossible with every Wednesday afternoon press conference as the anti-COVID sentiment grows a little stronger.
So how many right-wing voters has Holcomb turned off fighting the pandemic?
If the answer is somewhere in the ballpark of 10-15% of Holcomb’s 2016 total, Hoosiers could be looking at an upset Democrat governing from Indianapolis in 2021.
