Q. At our home we have a driveway that slopes slightly back towards the garage door approach that is about 6’ from the overhead door. When it rains or there is water run off, it runs to a swale where they intersect that allows it to run off. It works fine. Rarely does the water get close to the door. The only problem is when it’s winter and there is rain. Then it freezes, making for an icy spot. Do you have any suggestions? Can I have a drain installed? — Cory
A. Yes, there are several options for drain type and style. In your case, you would probably want to cut out a strip of concrete across the driveway at the lowest point of that swale. Dig a trench deep enough to install a pre-made steel grate drain that would run to an outlet or off the driveway.
These drains are typically a molded composite material that is about unbreakable. They have grooves and screw locations so you can install a composite, plastic or metal grate to allow water to run in and not pool on the driveway.
If you were to have problems with water standing or not going where you want it to go, you might have to cut out a larger area of concrete so that you have the ability to slope the concrete toward the drain.
If there is a problem with water running back into a garage door, you need to be far enough away from the door so that the slope of the concrete is enough that it alleviates the problem.
I have seen where it has rained, then frozen and enough water was present to freeze the garage door closed.
They make all kinds of drains for decks and patios, in round and square styles, for drives and landscapes. If you have outdoor patio pavers or brick pavers, they make several trench drain profiles that are smaller widths and depths. You see these trench drains in pool lanai and indoor pool and hot tub areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.