KENDALLVILLE — As COVID-19 has surged across the state and locally to record highs, readers are checking back in to get info as state and local leaders tweak and tighten restrictions again in an effort to slow the spread.
Several local COVID-19 stories made the Top 10 chart this week, led by a story about DeKalb County issuing some new local rules.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder has issued a “public health order” affecting social gatherings, events, bars, restaurants and businesses.
As promised earlier in the week, the order is similar to one issued Nov. 17 by Allen County.
Souder’s order differs by adding a section that requires wearing of masks for customers in retail stores and employees in certain workplace situations and sets guidelines for maximum gatherings as long as the county remains in orange and red ratings from the state.
Northeast Indiana health officers worked together and counties passed similar ordinances across the region to take a wider approach to trying to stem the virus.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Nov. 19-25:
1) DeKalb health officer issues COVID-19 rules — 4,344 pageviews
2) LaGrange County to get tough about violations of mask order — 3,838 pageviews
3) Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown? (Column) — 1,600 pageviews
4) LaGrange, Noble counties log new COVID-19 deaths — 1,241 pageviews
5) Mother of drowned toddler in jail — 1,215 pageviews
6) Friendsgiving grows to countywide meal — 1,133 pageviews
7) Another two deaths reported in DeKalb County, nine in last eight days — 1,074 pageviews
8) Court upholds demolition order for Garrett property — 900 pageviews
9) Michigan man trades marijuana for car, gets arrested — 852 pageviews
10) Noble County issues local restrictions — 831 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about new COVID-19 deaths in DeKalb County, a post about one rarity recently as a day went by with no COVID-19 deaths and updates on a statewide study tracking total coronavirus exposure and mortality rates were the top three posts of the week:
Nov. 19 — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in DeKalb County, making nine deaths there in the last eight days — 5,877 people reached, 39 reactions, 10 shares, nine comments
Nov. 24 — For the first time this month, the four-county area reported no new COVID-19 deaths — 4,674 people reached, 11 reactions, one share
Nov. 25 — Researchers from IUPUI’s Fairbanks School of Public Health provided their third update in an effort to capture the full scope of COVID-19 in Indiana, including all of the infections you never see because people are carrying asymptomatically and never get tested — 4,003 people reached, 17 reactions, one share, eight comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, news that Steuben County will host a regional COVID-19 vaccination site, DeKalb County’s growing Friendsgiving event, and news from LaGrange County that the health department will crack down on COVID-19 restrictions were the top posts of the week.
Nov. 24 — Steuben County agrees to be a COVID-19 vaccination site for healthcare workers and first responders — 4,235 people reached, 40 reactions, 13 shares, two comments
Nov. 20 — Volunteers plan Thanksgiving feast for 1,300 — 378 people reached, 173 reactions, 39 shares, 13 comments
Nov. 25 — LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin told a joint session of county leaders that his office is going to be getting tougher on businesses that aren’t enforcing the state’s mask mandate and starting cracking down on large, unsanctioned events that have still been occuring despite gathering size limitations — 809 people reached, 34 reactions four shares, three comments
