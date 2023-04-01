If the challenges of child care were to be depicted in an image, it would be a knot. But not just a simple slip knot…it would be the biggest, gnarliest knot you’ve ever seen. Think a string of Christmas lights that you wadded up and tossed back in the box because you were exhausted from the holiday. Except instead of taking 20 minutes to untangle the next year, it’s been in the box so long and has so many other strings snarled in it that it can take years — even decades — to sort out.
Like that knot, just when you start to tug on a loose end over here (addressing one challenge), you notice that is affecting a tangled section on the other side (yet another challenge). Everything is one big mess and you don’t know where to start.
Progress — as many of you know — often moves slowly. We have a serious shortage of child care seats in LaGrange and Noble counties. But the process of building a center, opening a ministry, or helping a family license their home takes time. Then other challenges still exist, like where do we find new teachers to care for our children, how can we pay them a decent wage, and how can we make sure families can afford child care?
Thrive by 5 and its partners are addressing all these challenges and more. But only one initiative has been fully implemented. That’s the Noble County Tri-Share Program. It begins to address child care affordability for families by engaging local government funds and encouraging employers to invest in their workers. Will this increase the number of child care seats available? Not on its own. Will it give relief to all families who struggle to pay for child care? Not yet. But it’s a step in the right direction.
The pilot of the Noble County Tri-Share program will only benefit families that already have children in a regulated child care facility, and who work for a company that has opted in. It’s more of a retention tool for employers than an attraction tool right now, given the long wait lists for child care. We expect that the $50,000 in County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) funds the Noble County Commissioners dedicated to this program will be able to support 15-25 children, depending on their age and cost of care.
Families that earn 127% or less of the Federal Poverty Level (for a family of three, that would be about $30,000, give or take) are eligible for Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) vouchers. This is an assistance program provided by the state for low-income families. That’s great! Many families are able to take advantage of that program to access child care…either for free, or for a small co-pay.
So does that mean that a family of three that earns over $30,000 doesn’t need support to pay for child care? No. We know, especially with rising costs that families are struggling to pay rent or a mortgage and buy food, let alone pay for child care.
Likely the minimum that a family would pay for child care annually in Noble County would be $4,800. It is more likely closer to the high end of about $12,000. FOR ONE CHILD. Let’s look at a family that doesn’t qualify for CCDF. A family of three makes $33,063. If they pay the minimum — $4,800 annually — for child care, that’s 14% of their salary. If their child care costs much more (for instance, if they have an infant), then they could pay up to 36% of their annual salary for child care.
Did we mention that’s FOR ONE CHILD?
The Tri-Share Program would support a family who earns up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. That’s nearly $70,000 for a family of three. If we find that higher income levels would benefit as well, and funding is available, then Thrive by 5 can change the parameters. We have the autonomy to make changes to this program so we can best support our community.
So…with all this talk about affordability, what is affordable child care? We’re glad you asked. Child care is considered affordable if it costs families no more than 7% of their salary. Think about those percentages a few paragraphs up. They are way above that 7% threshold. So why can’t we just lower the cost? How much time do you have?
The short answer is that the cost parents pay right now doesn’t actually cover the operating expenses of most child care providers. Plus, many providers are making very low wages, as low as $9.50 per hour in Noble County. If you want the full story on this side of the gnarly knot that is child care, read the News-Sun Life section feature on October 19, 2022.
So, how do we untangle this particular piece of the knot? We’re doing our best. The Tri-Share program is a step in the right direction. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone’s hourly wages were high enough to afford all the things we want or need with ease? Sure — that would solve a lot of problems! Will that ever happen? Maybe someday (we can be cautiously optimistic). Until then, Thrive by 5 and its partners are doing our best to untangle the knot a little bit at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.