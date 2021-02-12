AUBURN — Only a dozen citizens took part in two forums Thursday to find out what Auburn residents want from their park system.
At least 100 times that many will get a chance to give their opinions later this year.
Pros Consulting of Indianapolis will mail 1,200 surveys to scientifically selected residents in April and May. Those people can answers the surveys on paper, online or by telephone.
Auburnites who don’t receive those surveys will be invited to register their opinions online in June and July.
Anyone who wants to weigh in immediately can go to surveymonkey.com/r/auburnpublicforum right now to report which parks and park features they use most often and what they want to see in the future.
The consultants also conducted focus-group discussions Friday, with more scheduled next week.
At the end of the process, Auburn should have a new, five-year plan for its parks around 12 months from now.
It will be the city’s first park plan prepared by professional consultants instead of by in-house staff. Pros Consulting of Indianapolis has prepared more than 400 master plans for communities in Indiana and the Midwest.
The final plan will show how to create the park system citizens want — and how to pay for it, possibly from new sources. Having a plan also will make Auburn eligible for state grants.
In the end, responses by the 12 people who answered the survey questions in person or by Zoom on Thursday night may not weigh heavily in the outcome.
The forum participants did learn something about Auburn’s recreation trends, however.
Based on credit-card spending, Auburn residents show above-average interest in softball, volleyball and baseball for recreation. Fishing leads all outdoor activities.
Walking for exercise and swimming are the most popular fitness activities, but fitness spending of all types lies below national averages.
The city’s age groups are evenly distributed, but the consultants predict the city will be going through a slight aging trend over the next 15 years. By 2035, Auburnites between 55-74 could be the largest age group at 26% of residents.
Auburn residents’ incomes at $29,325 per capita rank about 1% above the state average but 16% below the national average.
“It is important to keep that in mind when pricing programs and services” for the park system, said Philip Parnin of Pros Consulting, who led Thursday’s forums.
The consultants will determine how Auburn stacks up against other communities with its 150-plus acres of parks and its miles of trails and numbers of playgrounds, tennis courts and ball diamonds.
The goal, Parnin said, is “developing a dynamic and realistic strategic plan … to help the department achieve what the public is asking for.”
