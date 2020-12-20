Depending on your taste, former basketball star Bill Walton is either the most annoying or the most entertaining sports commentator on TV.
In a typical broadcast recently, Walton ignored the action on the court while he mused about composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the problem of hunger in America.
Moments later, during a rare silence, his play-by-play partner noted that “Bill apparently is taking a break. … I think Bill has gone to Jupiter.” I startled my wife with explosive laughter.
Walton frequently sings the praises of his favorite band, The Grateful Dead, which explains a lot about him.
All of which reminded me that once upon a time, I aspired to be a sportscaster, and my efforts at least were a little more coherent than Walton’s.
My sportscasting dreams started during my junior year at East Noble High School, when I would recap the varsity games in great detail on the morning announcements.
Somehow, the co-owner of Kendallville radio station WAWK, Fred Manahan, heard about my sports reports and offered me a paying job — keeping score and assisting the station’s play-by-play announcer for East Noble basketball broadcasts.
That opportunity was the stuff of dreams, but it would get even better. Soon, the play-by-play announcer, Bob Stodgell, began trusting me to read the statistics at halftime and the end of each broadcast. (My halftime segment was mutually beneficial: It gave him a chance to dash to the restroom.)
Our team got a trial by fire in our first broadcast together — newly consolidated Westview against Millersburg, which later became part of Fairfield High School. As the teams took the court, seven of the 10 starting players were named either Miller or Yoder. You can imagine the chaos of describing that action or keeping it straight on the scorecard.
My job continued in the following football season until, for reasons never explained to me, the station fired Stodgell and turned the play-by-play duties over to me. That arrangement continued through the basketball season of my senior year.
I flattered myself that I had a big audience that winter, but we had no rating system, and how many people were tuning in to hear a team with a 4-17 record?
I arrived at college the next fall with my broadcasting career plans intact, and that quickly led to the biggest break of my educational career.
My financial aid included a job, and most students were being assigned to cafeteria duty. The person in charge looked at my work history and sent me to WKAR radio, a highly professional, university-owned public radio station.
For the next four years, I hung out at WKAR long after I was off the clock, soaking up knowledge from radio veterans.
By my senior year, WKAR offered me the opportunity to read the news on the morning broadcast. I jumped at the chance, even though it meant hiking a mile across campus before dawn in the bitter cold of February.
A college dorm is not the best place to be rising at 5 a.m., considering that everyone around you was raising a ruckus until midnight. Fortunately, by spring, I got promoted to the afternoon news show.
Over the course of four years, I discovered that serious news appealed to me more than sports. I took my first full-time job as a radio news reporter, but my first boss, George Blaha, made me his back-in-the-studio assistant for college football broadcasts. He soon departed for his own dream job and became regionally famous doing TV play-by-play for the Detroit Pistons over the past 44 years.
My next chance to dabble in sportscasting came at the invitation of my good friend, Greg Vick, the longtime voice of the DeKalb Barons. I became his radio sidekick during the 1980-1981 season, keeping the scorebook and adding commentary.
I got off to a dubious start in my first broadcast by questioning the late-game strategy of Barons’ coach Roger Hughes during a one-point loss. I was supposed to be edgy and entertaining, right?
I soon learned that our next broadcast would be an Eastside game at Woodlan. Except Vick was not available, so I would be handling the play-by-play, and my guest commentator would be … Barons coach Roger Hughes. This made for a long, uncomfortable drive to Woodburn until coach Hughes and I made peace about my remarks during the Barons game a few days earlier.
Two seasons later, Hughes coached the Barons to their first regional championship, so who was I to doubt him?
I tried the Barons basketball beat for only one season before deciding it took too much time on top of my newspaper duties. At least, that’s how I remember it — that I walked away voluntarily. On the other hand, due to my tendency for controversial comments, I’m not sure I would have been invited back for another year.
Vick and I remained great friends over the next four decades, which may have been aided by not working together. Greg is so diplomatic, my speak-your-mind style probably tested his patience that season — but at least I never said a word about Mozart.
