As children grow up in K-12 schools, it seems only natural that schools would help those kids "grow up."
School is a time of radical and rapid development for youth. Some kids enter school having never spent much time in large groups of other people. Some come from well-to-do households, others not. Some have had a good upbringing, others not. They'll transition through puberty, into moody teenagers and then on the way out into adulthood.
Are schools a parent? No, but they're at least a surrogate, with a mandate to help youth growth, prosper and become the people they'll be for the rest of their lives.
That, in the eyes of some, is a travesty.
If you've haven't come into contact in person, you've probably at least heard passing stories about school board meetings gone rowdy and parents in a rage. While part of it is tied up in the politics of masks and that whole thing with COVID-19, the other main complaint popping up is that schools are teaching students of all ages "critical race theory" and "Marxism" and "indoctrinating" youth to arm the next generation of Americans to turn the U.S. into Soviet Russia.
Supposedly, all radical Communist teachers unions across America are the enemy, who have used public schools to become the breeding ground to train an army of Bolsheviks and it's taken root in every school district in every state, regardless of the community, its characters and attitudes. This isn't just confined to Left Coast radicals in liberal hellscapes like Portland or San Francisco; this is everywhere, including right here in northeast Indiana.
How has Stalin pulled off this dastardly coup from beyond the grave? It's through social-emotional learning, an ancillary educational philosophy that schools can use in tandem with their normal rote lessons on math and reading and science.
According to the "save our student" types, social-emotional learning is the Trojan Horse of critical race theory, which teaches that all minorities are downtrodden victims and that white people are bad and need to be overthrown. It's not fighting against racism, it's teaching racism, specifically racism against white folks, supposedly.
What social-emotional learning actually is for those who don't consume conspiracy media like their daily bread, is a set of tools to help kids navigate the social strata of school, to help them manage their feelings and emotions in a positive way and to help kids make good choices in their day-to-day lives.
Social-emotional learning focuses on areas including self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, relationship skills and social awareness. It's not a class or a specific lesson so much as it's a way for educators to try to help manage and grow good behaviors in kids and help them along that sometimes difficult path of "growing up."
As noted above, schools have the unenviable task of trying to make their programs work for a large and diverse demographic of students, all with different problems, issues and challenges in their personal lives. Ask educators and they'll tell you the health and well-being of their students is just as important to them as whether they learn their multiplication tables.
Teachers and educators spend a lot of time with students — in some cases probably more time with them than their actual parents. And it's in their interest to create well-behaved students who are well-adjusted, so that kids can focus on their lessons and not be distracted by personal issues that may be weighing on their little heads.
If a teacher can be another trusted adult in a student's life and help them grow up along the way — students may and often do confide in teachers or other adults in school about matters they feel they can't discuss with their parents — that seems like a win, right?
Not so fast, Fidel Castro! How dare you build trust with my kid! Once you're in their head, then you can plant the seeds of revolution in your effort to undermine liberty and overthrow the bourgeoisie! Caught you!
So what's the actual complaint? If you listen to the complaints of the "public education is Marxism" crowds and trawl through their groups — I have, trying to better pin down what exactly they're rebelling against — it boils down to a couple things.
Straight from the mouth of one person shouting at East Noble's school board in the past, "diversity, inclusion, equity," are bad. Follow a group on Facebook and you'll find over time a defined anti-LGBT bent there, too, and the notion that children everywhere are being groomed to be sexual deviants and/or sexually exploited.
Systemic racism is a myth. The suggestion that someone's race or background may have shaped a different life experience or might impact their interactions in the world today is wrong. The notion that people should be at minimum tolerant, at best, accepting and understanding of LGBT people is an affront.
Social-emotional learning is a target because it may ask people to consider how other people are different and how your interactions with them may impact them. You might have to consider someone else's feelings every now and then and hoo-boy, that's tough if you only look out for No. 1.
The extreme fringe views any measure that might put others above self and their freedom as an attack. It's why the people who view personal freedom as an absolute regardless of consequences to others flock to and support the cause.
After all, the root "soc" in "society" and "social-emotional" is also found in "socialism," and that means it's bad.
And I'm sure I'll be told my estimation of the movement is wrong and be branded an enemy because of it, which is fine. Here's "proof" that public education is indoctrination and I need to WAKE UP, yada yada.
But for parents who don't buy into the global conspiracy, I'd bet educators would love to hear from you, to know you have their backs. Right now, they only hear from angry detractors who demand to be obeyed like their absolutist worldview is sovereign mandate.
If you think your kids are getting a great education and that school is a positive, safe place for them to learn and grow, speak up. Even just a brief notice of appreciation I'm sure will hearten educators so often under fire.
And, if you have questions or concerns, reach out and communicate in a civil, respectful manner. Your kids' well-being is as important to your schools as it is to you. I'm confident they'll be more than happy to work toward the betterment of your kids in a cooperative, good-faith effort.
