KEY WEST — So far no hugs.
Because of this global health disruption, prior to my departure for Key West early Wednesday morning, I started having doubts about the wisdom of my trip. I woke up early, fearful that I could pose a danger to Dad.
But my siblings and I decided the positives of visits with Dad outweigh the negatives. With or without hugs, the warm feeling of a loved one's presence is good medicine.
My plane from Fort Wayne to Atlanta was half full. The usually bustling and crowded Atlanta airport was almost empty in some areas. All of the more popular restaurants had vacant tables. Lines were not to be found anywhere. I saw maybe four people in the Atlanta airport with face masks or scarves over their noses and mouths; none at the Fort Wayne or Key West airports.
The flight from Atlanta to Key West was almost full. The lady next to me used her hand sanitizer three times.
I am scrupulous about handwashing. I stay 6 feet away from Dad. But we feel close.
Six feet away is fine for reading aloud. Dad loves it when we share books, short stories and newspaper stories. He can read by himself, of course, but it is so much better with the interaction between listener and reader. Smiles, conversation and the warm feeling of a loved one's presence top the "best medicine" list.
Dad loved Steve Garbacz's coverage of the Berkes attempted murder trial.
Between short stories and newspaper articles Thursday, I gave Dad updates from our far-flung family. Dolly (Dorothy) our oldest child who married Simon of Norway told us that Norway is shutting down like Italy. Dolly and Simon have three daughters. Norway is closing all kindergartens, schools and universities. Dolly and Simon and family are heading north from Bergen to Volda, where Simon's parents live because (1) Carl and Else can't make their planned trip to the U.S. this spring to visit their children and grandchildren in Texas and California (2) Dolly and Simon have to close their Airbnb because Norway has closed its borders. They and their colleagues at the university will be working remotely.
"The estimate is that the pandemic will escalate here until May and then people will continue to get sick/die throughout the summer," Dolly wrote on What'sApp, the way we were communicating as a family all day on Thursday. "I think we'll be lucky to have any chance of coming to the U.S. this summer."
Paul replied, "I will sail 'Call Sally' to rescue you." "Call Sally" is the name of Dad's 24-foot sailboat docked here in Key West.
"I'm just for cancelling everything for the next few weeks," wrote Catherine, our youngest daughter, who is a political scientist in Santiago, "but we are supposed to have our Constitutional Plebiscite on April 26 which is arguably even more important than a presidential election and cannot easily be moved online."
In the April 26 plebiscite, Chileans will be able to vote whether they want a new constitution and, if so, how it should be drafted.
Paul, our son who lives here in Key West with Dad, reported he just found out that the Miami Open has been cancelled. He had tickets.
Catherine said she is disappointed that I have postponed my visit with them to celebrate April birthdays. I was supposed to leave for Chile March 27. But Catherine and Diego understand.
"People who travel from Spain or Italy to Chile have a mandatory 14-day quarantine once they arrive to Santiago," she said.
Liz, our middle daughter who lives in Pennsylvania, said her husband just found out that he and everyone else in his office will be working from home for two weeks.
Paul told me he heard that John Travolta was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Then John Travolta found out he was misdiagnosed. He actually had Saturday Night Fever and he'll be Stayin' Alive.
And so it goes.
