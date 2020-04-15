During our nation’s war against coronavirus, many in the general public express doubts about the public’s need for masks — as the related letter on this page indicates.
But the courageous warriors on the front lines — our health care workers — know their lives depend on high quality masks and other protective gear.
Others — such as first responders — need and want masks, too. But no one wants to take the high quality surgical masks and N95 respirator masks away from hospitals, where they are, in many places, in short supply.
That is why in this war, reservists are sew important!
Here in northeast Indiana, Doris Goins of Kendallville, Terrie Beckley of Albion and Joshua Church of Columbia City are part of the growing all-volunteer force of mask makers and distributors.
A lot of people on the front lines have become ill with coronavirus, Joshua, founder of the Indiana Corona Mask Project, told me during a phone interview Friday.
The reserve police officer for 20 years feels a strong connection with his “brothers and sisters in blue” and wants to help keep them safer.
For the Indiana Corona Mask Project, Doris cuts and sews most of the day every day.
How’s it going?
“Very well,” she says.
A professional quilt show judge, B.C. (Before Coronavirus) Doris formerly was usually on the road, traveling to judge or attend quilt shows and conduct workshops.
D.C. (During Coronavirus) her life is sew different. Every morning, after news shows and newspapers, she heads to her sewing room.
“I take breaks for lunch and dinner, but primarily I cut and sew (masks) all day,” she said in an email interview Friday. “I only leave the house to deliver masks or make trips to the grocery store. I am definitely house bound.”
She discovered the Indiana Corona Mask Project on Facebook by way of Sew What in Churubusco.
Doris had a chair upholstered by Angela Enright of Sew What in January. On Facebook she found they were making masks with a filter to provide more protection to front line workers. So Doris went to the shop and signed up for a kit to sew.
“I learned about the huge amount of requests they were receiving from police and fire departments, nursing homes and hospitals for the style of masks they were making,” Doris said. “Their masks are more complex with a close fitting design, filter and wire insertion for the nose. They take considerably longer to make than many of the other mask patterns.”
As of Friday, Doris had sewn more than 150 masks and cut out fabric for 176 kits.
“I will continue as long as possible,” she said.
Joshua Church, founder of Copsgear, 3065 West U.S. 30, Columbia City, is effusive in his praise for people like Doris.
“Doris has been amazing,” he said.
Copsgear — online at Copsgear.com — has been in business since 1996, outfitting vehicles for police, sheriff and fire departments, private businesses and the general public.
“Coronavirus hasn’t impacted us yet,” Joshua said. “But we will see it because all the car manufacturers have stopped making cars.”
Currently, Copsgear is closed to the general public. He keeps the eight full-time and four part-time employees safe with a sanitizing station.
Copsgear’s vision is to become one of the largest public safety retailers and outfitters in the country. But meanwhile there is a war to be fought.
And masks for the front lines are needed. Joshua and Angela have purchased filters and elastic and people like Doris have donated a great deal of fabric.
People who cannot sew or volunteer in other ways are asked to consider a donation to the Indiana Corona Mask Project at gofundme.com/f/indiana-corona-mask-project
How’s it going?
“Not too bad,” Joshua said. He explained that when the project became too big for Angela (she did 4,000) he took over. A large bay of the facility is set up as the mask section.
Joshua oversees the distribution of masks to people such as first responders and people who make or provide food for first responders. Also getting mask are electric companies; and Indiana University Medical Center has asked for 1,000.
The masks are not for the general public.
“We’ve done 3,500 in six days,” Joshua told me. “Another 2,000 are supposed to come in this evening.”
They have spent more money than they have brought in.
“It is getting costly,” Joshua said. “Terrie Beckley is doing them too. They are doing a good job too. We are all in the same boat. The more people who can help, the better. It is a lot of hard work and dedication.”
In summary, there are three kinds of masks:
• homemade cloth face masks
• surgical masks
• N95 respirator masks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people — even if they feel healthy — wear cloth face masks, such as homemade face masks, in places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
For the public, homemade cloth face masks offer some protection, but they don’t reduce the need for hand washing and social distancing.
Indiana Corona Mask Project masks provide more protection than easier-to-make masks because of the filters and nose wires.
It is sew important to save the surgical masks and N95 respirator masks for our health care workers on the front lines.
This war is claiming their lives in tragic numbers.
