Recently, we were in Pennsylvania for our granddaughter Sara’s 5-year-old birthday. One evening we took a scenic walk after dinner — near a favorite ice cream spot — and passed an impressive tree that Sam declared was a cherry tree. I was surprised because it was so big and the leaves were so dark. I told Sam the tree did not resemble any of the cherry trees I had ever seen. To show me the cherries Sam pulled down a branch, but after examining the fruit, he said, “Oh, it’s a plum tree!” Sara, who was walking beside me, commented with a smile, “It’s a cherry tree that didn’t follow the rules!”
+++
Here is another Sara story from her paternal grandmother: When “Didi” said to Sara — sadly — “Look, Sara, my hair is becoming white,” Sara lifted her spirits by saying, “Great, Didi! You can be Elsa (from the “Frozen” movie), and I will be Anna for Halloween since my hair is brown!”
+++
The first morning after we arrived, Sara greeted us in our bedroom bright and early with her soft and furry stuffed owl. She told us she sleeps with the owl, and then she described all the owl’s benefits. For example, owls are nocturnal, she explained (“Mommy told me”) so he is awake while she is sleeping. In addition, owls eat insects and bugs so if there are any insects or bugs in her room the owl will eat them before they bother her. She perched the owl on Terry’s leg. After a while she left the room — with the owl still on Terry’s leg. As she left, she said that if we wanted to we could “find some insects for the owl to eat!”
+++
Granddaughter Priscilla, 5, called from Chile where, sadly, COVID-19 cases have dramatically increased. Mortality is down but cases are increasing among the young, unvaccinated residents — and the hospitals are almost full. They are entering another lock down. Since starting school, Priscilla’s English language skills have greatly improved and it is easy now to have a phone conversation with her. The other day she called, but in the background we could hear Oliver, 3, crying, loudly. Priscilla kept trying to start a conversation. We heard, “I love you Grandma Grace ...” but whenever words came out of her mouth, Oliver elevated his crying. The call ended something like, “Grandpa Terry, Oliver is screaming too much. So I will talk to you tomorrow!”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to email to me their stories.
