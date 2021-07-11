Q. We are planning on building a large addition to our 30-year-old house in the fall and I have some concerns. First off, the contractor that we are working with has been busy, so we are having trouble getting any good information out of him. He gave us a general price on our project based on square footage of the addition. The price he gave us is maxing out our available funds so we have tried to get some breakdown so we could see where we might be able to trim it back a little. He has not given us any more details, citing being too busy, and that materials pricing is constantly changing and that he will be working for us on a time and materials basis. Should we consider getting someone else involved or just go with it and hope for the best? — Kenneth
A. Yes, you should get someone else involved, such as a contractor who will do some foot work for you. You need more detailed estimates and specifications of materials being used.
Yes, you will probably have to pay for the design service but better to know now what to expect rather than later. Material prices right now can be a variable but that is no excuse to not figure in detail what to expect.
One of the worst nightmares is to underestimate what a project will cost or building something too large and without considering the effects on the existing house layout and flow.
The addition needs to complement the style and proportions of your existing house, or you are wasting your money.
Another bad mistake is to get in over your heads; then you must take short cuts on workmanship or materials.
If he has used the square footage of the addition to base his price, then he has not considered any other costs such as what needs to be torn off of the existing house or modified or what openings must be made into the existing house and the related repairs or finish. Most of the time these unprepared projects can cost 20% more in the end. For some homeowners that is devastating.
Your home is your No. 1 investment. You cannot afford to make a mistake.
