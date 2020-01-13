The week of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament is a big week around here, so let’s make these power rankings short and sweet.
Here are this week’s power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 14-2, 8-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Hornets were pushed by East Noble and Prairie Heights last week, but their winning streak, which is now up to 13 games, continues and they are still the best girls team in the KPC area. They clinched at least a share of the NECC regular season title with their win over the Panthers, but they have bigger aspirations and it starts with the conference tournament this week.
No. 2 Lakeland
Record: 11-7, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Lakers have won 10 of their last 11 games with the lone loss coming to the team above them in the power rankings. They won in overtime against West Noble on Friday for their fifth straight win. Don’t be surprised if they are in the NECC Tournament championship game come Saturday night at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
No. 3 Garrett
Record: 12-4, 4-3 NECC
Last week: 3
The Railroaders could arguably be higher after a win over Central Noble on Friday and the fact that all four of their losses are by six points or less. They could be another team to make a deep run in this week’s conference tournament.
No. 4 Eastside
Record: 13-3, 4-3 NECC
Last week: 2
The Blazers and their fans might be upset that I dropped them down to No. 4 in this week’s rankings, especially since they beat the team ahead of them. However, the teams in front of them had better weeks last week and that is why they sit here at No. 4.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 9-6, 5-2 NECC
Last week: 5
If you haven’t seen the Cougars play a game at home, you might have missed your chance. They might have one more opportunity to play a home game, and that’s if they win their first two games of the NECC tourney and the Central Noble boys win their first two games of the tournament. The tournament follows the boys’ bracket. After the conference tournament, the Cougars finish out the regular season with three more road games.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Fremont.
Boys No. 1 Prairie Heights
Record: 10-1, 5-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The loss to the Hornets, as shocking as it was, wasn’t enough to move the Panthers off the top spot. They still have some quality wins, but will need to refocus to make a deep run in the conference tournament.
No. 2 Westview
Record: 8-2, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 2
The Warriors keep chugging along with Charlie Yoder leading the way. Yoder became the all-time leading scorer at Westview last Friday and will keep climbing up the LaGrange County list and the all-time list for the state of Indiana.
No. 3 Central Noble
Record: 8-2, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 3
Since the loss to Wawasee, the Cougars have found identities on both ends of the floor. They outlasted a good Bluffton team on the road in overtime before throttling Garrett by 60 points on Friday. They’ve won four in a row and have a lot of momentum going into the conference tournament.
No. 4 Angola
Record: 5-3, 2-2 NECC
Last week: 5
The Hornets play their style of basketball about as well as any in the area. To hold a high-powered offense in Prairie Heights to seven points in the second half was an amazing feat, especially when you mention the Hornets themselves were limited to six points in the first half. Basketball can be strange like that, and Angola might be the strangest team of them all.
No. 5 Churubusco
Record: 4-4, 3-1 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
The emergence of Landen Jordan makes Churubusco a very dangerous team not only in the NECC Tournament, but for the rest of the opponents on their schedule. The Eagles scored over 80 points in each of their first two games with Jordan in the lineup.
Others considered: Lakewood Park, East Noble, Fremont.
Games of the week
I won’t pick any games from the NECC Tournament, but you can read which teams are my favorites to win it all in my tournament preview. So I’ll pick a couple of games away from the tournament to only keep improving my record.
Last week: 2-1
Overall: 19-7
DeKalb boys at East Noble, Friday
Both the Barons and the Knights have had their ups and downs this season. DeKalb has lost five of its last six while East Noble has won four of its last six. The Barons haven’t beaten the Knights since Jan. 16, 2015, and I think that will continue. Hannah picks East Noble.
East Noble girls at DeKalb, Saturday
Both teams need a win here. Both teams have struggled this season. The Knights have more firepower and will get the win. Hannah picks East Noble.
Lakewood Park boys at Canterbury, Saturday
The Panthers are a team that is fun to watch. They play 100 miles per hour, but also make the mistakes that come with playing that fast. Lakewood will be able to put up some points on the Cavaliers in this one. Hannah picks Lakewood Park.
