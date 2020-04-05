For thousands and thousands of years, recycling was done by instinct — and our world was better for it.
Reduce, re-use, recycle were not words people said. They just did.
It was waste not, want not. An adult’s worn clothes were cut down and re-sewn to fit a child. Books were cherished and read and re-read. Food scraps created the compost that helped gardens flourish.
The three Rs — reduce, re-use, recycle — were as much a part of life as the other three Rs — reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic.
During these challenging times, a small business based on recycling is going strong, I learned from my friend Ingrid Lochamire.
A 1971 Central Noble High School graduate, Ingrid and I became friends during the 1970s when she and I worked together at The News Sun. She was — and still is — a wonderful reporter/writer/communicator; even though our days of working side by side were limited, our friendship has endured.
Many factors fuel my admiration for Ingrid: her journalism skills, her current writing and the beautiful way in which she homeschooled all four of her sons, to name a few. Years ago she gave a program on homeschooling to Tuesday Club, a women’s study group, and I was amazed at the depth and breadth of the knowledge she was sharing at home. All four sons are doing well in a variety of careers, I am happy to report.
An inspirational blogger and writer, Ingrid works from home, interacting with readers and writers through social media. You can find her at ingridlochamire.com. I imagine her connections will grow during these challenging times.
But back to recycling.
In February Ingrid and I set a date and time in late March for getting together for coffee. In those days B.C. (before coronavirus) my late winter/early spring travel schedule was rather full because of planned visits to visit grandchildren in Norway, my dad and our son in Key West and grandchildren in Chile.
Our coffee date was supposed to be right after I returned from Key West and two days before I left for Chile for our grandson’s birthday. But we are talking D.C. (during coronavirus time). Our coffee date turned into a virtual visit.
“How is it going?” I asked Ingrid.
I learned their family business — Springfield Woodshavings in rural LaGrange — is considered an essential business and doing well, as usual.
The family business was formed about 20 years ago. All four sons worked in the business while homeschooling and after.
How is coronavirus affecting their lives?
“Very busy,” Ingrid said. “Demand has not slowed down. We’re actually working on an expansion project.
“Ken continues to run his business and has not laid off any of his four employees, including one part-time office staff. They are all keeping social distance as they grind and deliver the product.”
Springfield Woodshavings is both a recycling business and a farm supply operation.
They grind scrap lumber from the recreational vehicle and pallet industries into sawdust. The sawdust is sold to farmers to bed livestock, such as calves, poultry and horses.
“Animals raised for market need clean, dry bedding to maintain good health, which makes the business essential during this time of shutdowns,” Ingrid said.
While the RV industry is experiencing shutdowns, Springfield Woodshavings is working to expand its reach for recycling scrap lumber.
“We are building a partnership with a business owner in Detroit to grind a high volume of scrap lumber stockpiled in the city into animal bedding,” Ingrid said.
“We appreciate the fact we’re able to keep animals clean and healthy and keep livestock owners in operation while other small businesses are being forced to lay off workers and, in some cases, shut down entirely.”
Wood shavings is two words when referring to the product. They made it one word in their business name.
They began the business on their farm while Ken was working for a lumber mill.
Springfield Woodshavings is no longer based at their home, though at that location they still have storage and operate a self-serve bagged shavings business.
Six years ago they moved all production to the former Kuntry Lumber complex, south of LaGrange.
D.C. (during coronavirus) they are taking precautions such as distancing from customers and one another.
“Most work is done outdoors or alone in a truck making deliveries,” Ingrid said. “We have a permit allowing travel across state lines during the stay-at-home orders.”
Ingrid works at home except for weekly trips for banking, grocery pick-up and drive-through coffee at Five Lakes Coffee.
No one knows what the coming months hold. But D.C. (during coronavirus) we can seek out and recycle wisdom from previous ages.
Plato was a Greek philosopher, about 400 years before Christ. A student of Socrates and a mentor to Aristotle, he founded The Academy of Athens, the Western world’s first institute of higher learning.
Here are quotations from Plato, in no particular order:
“The greatest wealth is to live content with little.”
“Courage is knowing what not to fear.”
“Necessity is the mother of invention.”
“Ignorance is the root and stem of all evil.”
We can combine wisdom from the ancients with wisdom from the Bible, such as Proverbs 24:3, “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established.”
Read books and seek out quality online resources such as Ingrid’s website.
In conclusion, I am recycling a quote from Gregory S. Williams, a current day writer.
“On the other side of a storm is the strength of navigating through it. Raise your sail and begin!”
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcme dia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.