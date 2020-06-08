Monday was our dog Chase's eight-year adoptaversary.
We adopted him from the Jay County Humane Society back in 2012 when he was like 10 weeks old. He was just a little fuzzball back then.
I think I had told the story in my column in the past of how we got him. It was a lazy Friday afternoon when I was off work (I used to work a half day on Friday at the newspaper, then have to go back late Friday night to do the Saturday a.m. paper) and Ashley was too. We decided to go to the shelter "just to look" at the dogs there.
Most of the dogs there were just meh, and we might have left without one if not for this little white-tan puppy who came busting in through the outside doggy door and started bouncing around. After playing with him in the shelter office for a little bit, there was no way we weren't going to take him home.
Ever since, Chase has been living a life of luxury in the Garbacz household. He sleeps on couches and beds. Gets copious amounts of treats. Goes on lots of walks and car rides. Gets all the pets. We even made having a backyard with a fence a priority when we were house hunting so Chase would have a place to run around outside.
He's got a really good life. And, most of the time, he's a good boy.
Yet, there are a lot of people out there who own dogs and probably shouldn't.
One such was the family of my best friend Adam from elementary and middle school. A nearby farmer had a dog that kept running off from his property and would run over to their place. That farmer ultimately decided to give him up to Adam's family.
Fluffy — a 150-plus-pound mix of maybe St. Bernard and other big-dog breeds — became their dog. He lived inside, slobbering and spilling water out of his jowls and snoozing on big dog beds for a time.
At the time, they were remodeling the house and Fluff spent most of his time in kitchen area, which was under construction. When the remodel finished however, Fluff and his piles of fur he was shedding, got pushed out of the house.
He was relegated to his heated dog house outside and a long cable runner in their field. Adam and I would unhook him when we were out playing and goof off with him, but most of the time Fluff spent tied up in his doghouse.
His absolute favorite time ever was when I would come over, because my dad would go over there and give Fluff all the love and attention. When he would hear our old minivan rumbling up the driveway, he would rush out of the dog house and start bouncing around.
Eventually my dad talked my mom into letting Fluff come live at our house and he did until his old age when he had to be put to sleep. Despite his massive size, Fluff was super gentle and friendly and was arguably the best dog ever.
Nowadays, my wife and I get super annoyed by one of our neighbors, who have a gorgeous Husky who is basically tied up outside all day.
I named her "Sansa," after the Game of Thrones character, and although we did eventually learn her actual name, we still call her Sansa because her given name is much stupider.
There is never a time when Sansa isn't tied up out front. When I go out for a walk with Chase and Luke at 8:30 a.m., she's outside. When we go late at 7:30 p.m., she's still outside.
She spends her time laying on the driveway or in a rut in the yard where she's been so much the grass is worn thin. When it's hot out, she crawls under the SUV in the driveway and lays there.
We rarely ever see her family and they rarely seem to interact with her. I don't know that Sansa ever gets to go in the house. There are times when it looks like no one is home — the garage door gets left open about a foot off the ground and it looks like there is no car in there — and Sansa is still out in the driveway.
Last year, I kept telling Ashley we can't take in another dog.
But every day that I walk past and see Sansa looking depressed in the driveway, I'm convincing myself more and more that maybe we can figure it out.
I can't really think of a good way to broach the topic, except for the next time I see Sansa's mom asking "Do you want your dog? Because if not, I'll take her."
Even if it wouldn't work out and we couldn't keep her because she doesn't get along with Chase or Luke or something, I'd still be willing to find her a better family than the one she has now.
Because what's the point of having a dog if you don't appreciate it?
