Q. We had our kitchen remodeled several years ago on our previous house. A local carpenter from our church did the cabinet installation and it only took him a few hours by basically holding and screwing up the cabinets. We are now going to have our current kitchen replaced and the contractor quoted $1,200 for the cabinet install. I am not a carpenter but I am good with tools and my hands. I am thinking about doing the cabinet install myself. Do you have any pointers? — Adam
A. It takes years to develop the skill sets that are the tools for the problem solving required to install kitchen cabinets. Fine cabinet installation requires the highest carpenter talents to cut fillers, trim edges, drill holes and pilot holes, clamp rails, flush finishes, and secure cabinet attachment.
That is the basics of the skill set required to be a professional cabinet installer for our company. Anything that goes wrong, a misdrilled hole, cracked rail or scratched surface is near impossible to fix to perfection and that is what our customers expect.
A skilled do-it-yourselfer is quite capable of doing a fine job of installing your personal kitchen cabinets; the only person you must please is you and your wife.
Basics would be to find the high point of your floor as a level benchmark to set all the cabinet heights. Check for out of square inside corners and ceiling corners and anticipate how you are going to handle them so that the countertop installs correctly.
Find the low spot of the soffit or ceiling of your kitchen again to have a level line in which to install wall cabinets making sure that there is enough room to install scribe or crown mold trims.
If any cabinets install onto the counter tops, such as appliance or bread garages, these wall cabinet installs must be exact; also, if there are any plumbing or electrical lines or boxes that need to be integrated into the cabinet plan.
Windows or doors in the cabinet run: Make sure the reveals are matching around casing trims. If you are ripping down one side of a window casing or trimming a windowsill for cabinets, that blemish will be with that kitchen for a long time.
