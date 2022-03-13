KENDALLVILLE — A sizable drug bust in Butler garnered the most views online at kpcnews.com this past month.
Ernest Mohley, 49, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West Depot Street. He has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to a news release, police received information that the occupants residing at an address located in the 400 block of Depot Street were involved in selling quantities of purported methamphetamine in the northeast Indiana area.
During the investigation, detectives conducted surveillance on the residence and were able to purchase methamphetamine from the occupants of the home on several occasions.
As a result of the purchases and the information obtained, the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at the residence, locating two occupants in the home. Mohley was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
Police said they seized more than a half pound of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs and paraphernalia.
