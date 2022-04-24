Q. What’s the budget needed for a kitchen remodel that maintains the layout? I want to change the color of our cabinets, put in new countertops, redo the floor and install an island with overhead lighting. — Elizabeth
A. It sounds like your kitchen remodel requests are fairly simple but there are many factors to a full kitchen renovation.
The annual Cost vs. Value report for 2019 had the national average for a mid-range major kitchen remodel at $66,196 and an upscale major kitchen remodel at $131,510. These prices can change depending on your location and today’s supply issues can affect costs.
Cabinetry is generally the biggest single budget item, usually representing about 25% of a kitchen remodel. I don’t recommend installing a lower line of cabinets then having higher end counter tops and fixtures; generally your product choices want to be in the same range.
Cabinets can make a big difference if you are in a custom line and a lot of times if you can find a style and color you like in a more budget friendly line, you can upgrade some of the construction components and hardware to end with a really nice kitchen.
In your case to maintain the layout means that you don’t need expensive plumbing or electrical changes; this is the most economical option. You will still probably need some plumbing/electrical upgrades. As you described, if a color change is the primary item with the cabinets and the boxes are in decent shape, many times we will refinish the existing cabinetry. Respraying to a new color and changing the hardware makes a huge difference.
Replacing the counter tops, flooring and fixtures can be a great way to make a major upgrade with a reasonable budget. When you talk abut the island you need to make sure you have adequate space to work all around it and think through its uses. Often an island can house items that normally are on your countertops making more room for counter workspace. For the island either new cabinets can be used with a contrasting color or cabinets can be built to match the existing.
