This past week, I did something I haven’t really done in a while — take a couple days off of work.
It was my birthday on Wednesday (34 now!), so I decided that I’d spend it not at work. I took Thursday and Friday off to lead into the weekend.
“Wow, six-day weekend!” you might be saying. Well, not exactly. I ended up working the Saturday night shift to get Sunday’s paper ready, then wrote some stories on Sunday and I was back laying out pages and stuff again on Monday. So Memorial Day weekend wasn’t really time off.
Still, it’s been a long while since I’ve had a couple consecutive days off.
Last year, I burned up all of my vacation in January when Luke was born, and while it was important to be home for two weeks, I wouldn’t exactly call that time off relaxing. Our newborn baby was a lot of work and waking up a couple times a night wasn’t exactly peaceful.
That meant going most of 2019 without a day off. I don’t really even count holidays as time off any more, because while the office is closed on holidays, the paper still comes out the next day, so I generally end up working at least a little bit.
When we got into 2020 and I got a recharge on vacation days, I didn’t immediately start burning those. January and February went by and we got into March. As I mentioned last week, the first week of the month was spent in an attempted murder trial.
Then, my hopes of getting back to normal were foiled because Noble County had its first case of coronavirus confirmed that next Monday on March 9.
Since then, I’ve been working in overdrive. In the first couple weeks, there was just news pouring in with cancellations and changes happening nearly hourly. Once Indiana went into stay-at-home mode, things slowed a bit, but there was still plenty of reporting to do.
Daily COVID-19 updates, daily press conferences with Gov. Eric Holcomb to attend and the rest of the paper to fill, it has been a couple crazy weeks.
In a way it’s been kind of exhilarating as I’ve kicked into another gear that I haven’t had to use in a while — pouring out content like I used to during some of the biggest and busiest weeks back when I worked in Franklin. Running at that extra level has been kind of energizing, but it’s also been somewhat exhausting.
I took a Friday out a couple weeks ago just to get one temporary breather and while I had considered canceling my days off this past week — there were a couple meetings on the schedule and some other events to cover — I decided to stick with it. I’ve got a good and reliable staff behind me and I trust them to get the job done even when I’m not around. (And, for the record, they did great work last week with some solid big news stories on my days off).
So how did I spend my days off?
Well, part relaxing but inevitably, part working.
One of the main projects I had lined up for myself was to take advantage of the time off to start getting my above-ground pool open for the season. It’s usually a multi-day affair and time is at a premium usually during the week, so I figured this was as good an opportunity as ever.
As usual, opening the pool turned out to be more of a pain in my rear than it should be. While pumping the water off the winter cover, my backwash hose split about halfway, meaning I was shooting water off into my yard instead of into the nearby creek. I used about half a role of packaging tape — getting soaked in the process — to patch that enough to prevent from flooding the lawn.
Then I’ve been in the process of swapping out old components for new ones and it turned out this year that my decision to replace the valve between the skimmer and main drain caused all kinds of problems because I didn’t have the right connectors. I ended up having to order them online and they didn’t arrive until Monday, stalling the entire process. So, as of today, opening is still a work in process.
I also ran out on errands to the pool supply store, Costco, the pet store for dog food and grocery stores. I also cut grass one day when it was finally dry enough to mow my jungle-like backyard.
As for relaxation, I did get some of that in too. I played some video games, which was nice. I squeezed in nap time on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which were all refreshing. Having time, I made some more involved dinners that I usually wouldn’t do on a work night since I don’t typically get home until about 6 p.m. most days.
All in all, I wish I had a couple more days off, but getting a short break after months and months of going at it was a welcome change of pace.
