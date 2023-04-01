Q: We have been planning a remodeling project at our home for several months and have had a couple of contractors out to the house to take a look. In an effort to help get some of the decision making process out of the way, I wrote what I would call a scope of work that involves a kitchen remodel, along with taking out a wall separating the kitchen from the dining room.
The one contractor that we met with suggested a few items that were not in my original scope of work, like taking an existing opening into the space being remodeled and changing it from a 32” opening to a 36” opening. Now this work would involve removal of the old base trim and wall plaster (my scope of work was to leave the base trim and after removing the old, installing as needed to finish the space).
Another contractor gave me some preliminary pricing based on my scope and the contractor that suggested the trim and wall change was almost twice as much. Why would there be such a large price swing for a minor change? Charles
A: Well there could be a price difference just based on how each contractor evaluates the work required to perform the work that you’re requesting.
First off, I commend you for putting together a scope of work. This way at least, you’ve made an attempt to get different contractors to quote the same work request. Many times we go out and visit homeowners who simply want to describe what they want done. What we see on that path might be a big difference from what another contractor might see needs done. The more information that you can provide, materials selections, sketches and a written outline of the work you want done, is a good place to start.
Another thing I see in your question, is that every time you tear more apart, the more it will take to put it back together. A big thing is, as soon as you change a doorway to another room, it indicates that there is another room involved in your remodeling project. You must decide what actually is the objective of your remodel and if the adjoining space remodel or the trim replacement is not high on your priority list, don’t do it, because it will add expense. Also, the deeper you dig or demo of your existing, the more it will take to bring it all back to a finished space.
