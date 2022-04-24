When Viagra and other erectile dysfunction drugs were introduced, one of the listed side effects that surprised me was that some men experienced vision changes. Specifically, they noticed that everything appeared to be tinted blue as the drug took effect.
I found this easy to remember because when I was growing up, pornographic movies were nicknamed “Blue Flicks.” That may have been a coincidence. But it made me wonder if there was a connection.
More recently, I read that people who use those phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5Is), a class of medications most often prescribed for erectile dysfunction and much less often for pulmonary hypertension, may run an increased risk of vision-threatening eye conditions.
Though rare, this concern involves many people. In 2020, physicians wrote about 20 million monthly prescriptions for PDE5Is in the U.S. alone.
According to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology, patients in an insurance database who were prescribed sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil (Levitra), or avanafil (Stendra) were almost twice as likely as were patients not prescribed the drugs to have ischemic optic neuropathy, retinal vascular occlusion, or serous retinal detachment.
Previous reports have documented adverse events involving the eyes. The package inserts for sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil and avanafil warn users about ischemic optic neuropathy, which involves decreased blood to the retina in the back of the eye. They also list retinal vascular occlusion (blood vessel obstruction) as a potential side event but do not indicate how frequently that occurs. None of them mentions serous retinal detachment.
Previous research has already associated PDE5Is with decreased blood flow to the optic nerve.
To get a better handle on the long-term visual risks of PDE51s, researchers analyzed health insurance claim records from a database of 213,033 men who had not experienced any of the three eye conditions in the year before they became regular users of the medications.
They identified 1,146 patients who had been diagnosed with at least one of the three eye conditions.
The overall number of conditions diagnosed was small relative to the size of the population, 15.5 cases per 10,000 person-years, which is relatively rare. But these are very heavily used medications.
For each person diagnosed with one of the eye conditions, the researchers matched four control persons who were the same age and could be followed for the same length of time. There was a total of 4,584 control persons.
The researchers compared regular users of PDE5Is who had received at least one prescription for a PDE5I every three months in the year before their eye problem with nonusers who had not received a PDE5I prescription during that time.
Patients with the eye conditions were more likely than were those in the control group to have high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease or sleep apnea. After controlling for these disorders, the researchers found that the users were overall 85% more likely to be diagnosed with one or more of them.
The researchers also found that the risk was even greater for those patients who were given five or more prescriptions of PDE5Is, compared to those given fewer than five prescriptions, suggesting a dose response. That is, more medicine taken means more risk.
Because of the retrospective nature of the analysis, the researchers could not prove that the increased risk of eye disease was associated with use of the drugs rather than some underlying condition. But in addition to adjusting for known risk factors, they also separately analyzed people without hypertension, diabetes or coronary artery disease and still found that the risk of the eye conditions was roughly double for people with PDE5I prescriptions.
So, men who take PDE5Is should weigh the risk against the benefit, but the calculation might be different for people who use them to treat pulmonary hypertension rather than erectile dysfunction.
Although people taking the drugs should discuss any changes in their vision with their health care providers, at least one expert has said that men should not be concerned about the fairly common bluish tint to the vision that may occur temporarily for anywhere from a few minutes up to 45 minutes after taking the drug. That side effect is not necessarily related to the conditions discussed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.