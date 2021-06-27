It is no surprise to anyone that things have changed a lot over the past year or two. But vaccinations and improved medical treatment are allowing us to think in terms of returning to “normal” or perhaps the “new normal.”
However, with the pandemic still ongoing, young athletes and coaches need ways to help them get back to sports safely, which means taking steps to prevent COVID-19.
It also means trying to avoid sports-related injuries, which may be more likely if young athletes did not move around much during the pandemic.
For adolescents who are eligible, getting a COVID-19 vaccine may be the most important thing they can do, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in their updated guidance on returning to sports and physical activity, which can be found at https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/clinical-guidance/covid-19-interim-guidance-return-to-sports/
While outdoor activities are lower-risk for spreading COVID-19 and many people have been vaccinated, masks still should be worn in certain settings, the AAP notes.
Indoor spaces that are crowded are still high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially as we remember that not everyone is eligible to be vaccinated and some choose not to be.
For indoor sporting events with spectators, in locker rooms or other small spaces such as a training room, and during shared car rides or school transportation to and from events, individuals should continue to mask.
For outdoor sports, athletes who are not fully vaccinated should be encouraged to wear masks on the sidelines and during group training and competition when they are within three feet of others for sustained amounts of time, according to the AAP.
In addition to protection from potential infection with the pandemic virus, return to physical training should be considered carefully.
In general, athletes who have not been active for more than a month should resume exercise gradually. Starting at 25% of normal exercise and increasing slowly over time, with about 10% increases each week, is a reasonable rule of thumb.
Prolonged breaks from sports carry a higher risk of injury when the athlete returns to full activity.
In addition, with summer here, everyone should also be aware of an increased risk for heat-related illness in going outside from air-conditioned environments. Adjustment to heat should be gradual for those who are not acclimated.
More injuries like stress fractures may also be expected. These may relate to people going from months of doing nothing to suddenly going full bore back to sports.
The coaches, the parents, and the athletes themselves really need to keep in mind that this year has not been like a regular season. They should gradually increase activity and pay attention to any pain, a good indicator that maybe you are going too fast.
However, pain is not the only symptom athletes should consider when restarting exercise, especially after illness.
It is very important that athletes with recent COVID-19 watch for new symptoms when they return to exercise. A little fatigue from deconditioning may be expected, but exertional chest pain deserves more evaluation.
In a study of more than 3000 college athletes with previous COVID-19 infection, researchers found a low frequency of heart involvement. But for those who develop symptoms or when clinical suspicion of heart involvement is high, exercise testing or ambulatory rhythm monitoring may be in order. Cardiac MRI might even be considered.
If an athlete had COVID-19 with moderate symptoms (such as fever, chills, or a flu-like syndrome) or cardiopulmonary symptoms (such as chest pain or shortness of breath), cardiac testing, like an ECG, echocardiogram (ultrasound), and troponin (blood test), should be considered. Those symptoms made cardiac involvement more likely.
For those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms, or their symptoms last less than four days, a phone call or telemedicine visit with their doctor may be enough to clear them to play. This might allow for screening for any concerning cardiac signs or symptoms, updating the patient’s medical record about the recent COVID-19 infection, and providing appropriate guidance for returning to exercise.
No matter what age group we are in, as we return to strenuous activity, it will be in our best interest to “Start low and go slow” while paying attention to what our bodies are telling us.
