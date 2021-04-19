Congrats, Indiana, we got our time in the spotlight this past week, as a 19-year-old kid sprayed bullets around the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight people and wounding numerous more.
Those eight now-dead heroes — ranging in age from 19 to 74 — remind us of the price of freedom, their deaths a noble sacrifice to the belief that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
We should celebrate these glorious dead as well as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, who went on a killing spree to once again prove how important and untouchable the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution should be.
We salute you, sir, for doing your part to reinforce to us that every American should have the right to buy, own and utilize high-powered weaponry. Those few dozen people laid low in the parking lot of a package distribution center should count themselves lucky to feel the kiss of freedom raining upon them.
Wait ...
What's that you say?
Brandon Scott Hole is not an American patriot and hero? The FedEx shooter was some deranged, mentally unstable criminal? He never should have been able to own guns in the first place?
Nonsense!
Brandon Scott Hole was the perfect law-abiding citizen! The perfect Hoosier! The perfect American!
Oh, that thing a year ago about his mom calling the police and having them take a shotgun away utilizing the provisions of Indiana's oft-touted red flag law because he had been talking about committing suicide by cop? That whole thing where the FBI interviewed him months before his Freedom Tour launched this past week?
Pish posh. Ridiculous! He's wasn't mentally unstable, obviously. He's just a teenager! What teenager hasn't had wild mood swings here and there? Typical! They're precisely the type of people who should be able to carry a high-powered, high-capacity rifle.
He can't buy a pack of smokes or a case or beer or rent a car on his own, but, by God, I'll not let you tell me he or any teenager shouldn't be able to tote a deadly weapon if he so chooses!
Teens are going to need guns for protection for the home they don't own and the children they don't have. But they might have some valuable possessions! That teenager might need to kill someone if they break into Mom's house to try to steal his XBOX because everyone knows that a worldly possession is worth more than a human being's life.
So, yeah, it's not a red flag that a teenager maybe got a little moody around a gun.
Nor is it a red flag that after that happens that teenager goes out and buys a rifle after that whole shotgun, FBI inconvenience thing. Nor is it a red flag when that same kid goes out and buys another rifle just a few short months later. Because we all know, at age 19, the only thing a boy with a rifle needs in his life is ... another rifle.
"But Steve, you anti-American communist fascist fearmonger, it's un-American to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens you Antifa leftists Marxist illegal immigrant moron Nazi stupidhead!"
Oh boy, you got me now. You're right. We shouldn't make it harder for law-abiding citizens to go out and legally purchase guns.
Which is exactly why Brandon Scott Hole was able to get his guns.
Yeah, he's a mentally disturbed criminal mass shooter now, but on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, he was just one of the approximately 30% of American "good guys with a gun," who legally own their weapons to protect America and its Constitution.
He was just your average white male, who make up the largest cohort of gun owners in American and who also make up the vast demographic majority of all mass shooters in American history.
Because remember, unless you're a person who is barred from owning a gun because you were a violent felon before you made a decision to want to be a freedom-loving armed American, every gun is a legal gun until the day it's used for illegal purposes, and every gun owner is a law-abiding citizen until the day they, oh, you know, have a bad day and decide to shoot up their former workplace. And boy howdy is that easier to do when you've already got an arsenal at home.
The only thing stopping the 30% of Americans packing heat from going from law-abiding citizen to mentally deranged lone wolf who we all know in hindsight shouldn't have owned any guns is — nothing.
The only thing stopping most of the 70% of Americans who don't own a gun currently from going to the store and purchasing one and then killing themselves, their family, their neighbors, their former coworkers, random strangers out watching a movie or shopping or enjoying a country music concert is — nothing.
The only thing stopping me, law-abiding American citizen Steve Garbacz, from obtaining a gun of literally any type currently offered for sale that I could dream of owning and then using that gun however I see fit by the end of this week is — nothing.
The bar is low. To call it a bar is actually kind of an insult to bars. Bar, in the terms that we use the word "bar" in this connotation, means a barrier, a threshold, an obstacle to prevent people from doing something.
But the only thing stopping most Americans from owning a firearm right now, at this moment, or any moment in time today, tomorrow, this week, this month, this year, anytime, until such a time we decide that maybe we should make that bar, you know, a bar, is their desire to purchase said weapon, the money (or credit) to do so, and their ability to pass a federal background check that, as we see time and time and time and time and time and time and time again is easy enough to do — even people who had guns confiscated by police and were interviewed by the FBI within the last year are capable of doing it.
(Or you could, you know, just buy a gun from a private owner and skip that last part altogether because who needs the markup of a gun store and the hassle of having them run your identity through a porous federal database, but that's another whole topic.)
Every law-abiding legal gun owner is until they aren't, and there's essentially nothing stopping any one of them on any given day from making the transition.
The bar to owning a firearm is low, effectively nonexistent for most people.
The system, such as it is, doesn't work.
What happened in Indy isn't isolated, unique or unpreventable.
Something has to change.
Doing nothing isn't acceptable.
