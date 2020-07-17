Camden, 4, was spending time with his great-grandmother. He said he wanted an apple and Linda asked him how he wanted her to fix it. Camden replied, “Just take out the nuts!” — Linda Wingfield (great-grandmother of Camden) of Kendallville.
Here is another story from Linda. Her dog, Hunny, is a Pomeranian/American Eskimo mix. Because of the virus and needing to “hunker down,” Hunny’s summer haircut was delayed because the groomer was closed. Hunny’s fur is naturally quite long and her increasingly long and fluffy coat made her look much larger than the body underneath. When Camden came to visit and saw Hunny with her recently-acquired short summer haircut, he exclaimed loudly, “Hunny got smaller!”
Jeff and Jen Wysong were blessed to be able to leave Chicago with their two young children recently and spend some time in northeast Indiana. At the beginning of their drive to Wawaka, when they were still in Chicago, they pointed out things to Phillip, 2, who loves to talk. Phillip loves big equipment like large tractors and construction cranes. They were driving slowly by a large construction site and Philip said, “Look!” Jeff, replied, “That’s an excavator.” Phillip repeated exactly what Jeff had said. “That’s an excavator!” So Jeff continued, “It’s a construction site.” Phillip once again repeated exactly what Jeff had said. “It’s a construction site!” Phillip said. Jeff whispered to Jen, “He repeats everything I say.” Phillip then said, “Repeats everything say.” Jeff remained quiet and didn’t say anything else. So after a moment, Phillip continued, “Repeats everything say ... (pause) ... repeats everything say!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Phillip) of Wawaka
Here is another story from Vi. On a recent Tuesday, Maria, who last month with great fanfare (in her mind) turned 4, came with her sisters for lunch at their grandparents’ house. Her grandmother, Vi, commented on Maria’s bright Merry Christmas socks. Maria said, “Yes, I only wear them for Christmas!” Vi looked at her and Maria hastily added, “ ... or other days like Halloween or Valentine’s Day or Easter.” Vi looked at her again and Maria continued, “ ... or special days like today!” Maria is the daughter of Chuck and Marta Wysong of rural Wawaka.
The stay-at-home order continues in Santiago. Diego, husband of our daughter Catherine, is taking advantage of the extra time at home by using an app to learn how to play the piano. Diego practices daily, at length. Catherine asked Oliver, 2, if he likes it when his father plays the piano. Oliver said “NO!” Catherine asked, “Why not, Oliver?” He replied, “Because it’s really LOUD!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
