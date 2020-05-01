Please read the following passages: Psalm 139, Jeremiah 17:9 – 10, Psalm 34:17.
This article was inspired by Megan Rosswurm — my dear friend/sister in Christ/coworker.
During a recent meeting that we had at work, Megan Rosswurm was asked to deliver devotions.
Her presentation captivated me because she talked about praying prayers that are not easy to do: those that address the real heart issues that each of us have, dealing with fears and anxieties, failures, our true brokenness, and especially the focus on how much we need a savior. As she shared this particular passage of scripture and explained which he had received from it, I found myself doing an internal examination of myself and my relationship with God. Being a pastor, one might think that we have everything in order. Then again, are we honest with ourselves enough to admit that we too, are broken?
As I have completed my examination of myself. I realize that even though I admit I am broken and that I have things that sometimes we push back to the depths of our soul, I found myself in need to release of things unto God and to be truly free from them. This wasn’t a new revelation to me; it’s simply the way that I deal with things because I’m too busy trying to help others through their things. Truth is, I thought that as I help others free themselves, that this helps me to free myself. That is my thinking error. So I began a conversation with God.
I began to truly give my brokenness to God; the things I struggle with dealing with, the people who are important to me in my life and handed over there circumstances to God instead of having myself try to fix them, to give my insecurities to Him and to admit that I’m afraid, and finally to release my control (at least my own understanding) to God. I began to do the scary prayers and to put it all out there for God to see (not that He hadn’t seen already). Having to admit that I am incapable and unable to do it on my own is tough; but then when I realized that I was being selfish and realizing the cost of that selfishness that it could be, I knew that I had to surrender it all and to God.
You see, I have a heart of compassion and I have a passion to bring healing and restoration to others through the power that Christ gives me. However, sometimes that line gets blurred and we tried to find our own value in what we do rather than who we are. Use the title “self-worth” but the reality is that our self-worth is often based on what others perceive us to be. We feel that if we are doing good towards others that we have value.
Even though I do my very best to give God all the glory and praise; I sometimes see myself trying to grab a little bit of that spotlight so that I can feel better about myself. This is my thinking error.
Is there a possibility that you, the reader, can relate to what I’m trying to share?
As a pastor, I have no problem whatsoever admitting that I am broken. Where my problem lies is admitting how broken I truly am. Many view people who are pastors and religious leaders as people who are supposed to have everything in place and that their life has no issues whatsoever. Au contraire, we are just like everybody else in our congregations: we are a people who are human and who struggle right along with you. When Megan shared her devotional on the scary prayers, it felt like an empowerment to finally share with the world just how deeply I need a savior. I need him all the more to be able to break me even to the point of where I feel that I am unrepairable to allow him to show the world around me the true power of God in the depths of his love.
If we could only admit to ourselves and to God just how deeply broken that we are and we ask God to intervene for us, we would be able to find true restoration and value because of the way that God opens up our eyes to see ourselves through his eyes.
Please read the scriptures listed at the top of this article. Study them and ask yourselves questions about it. Place yourself in those Scriptures and ask God to open up your heart and mind through the Holy Spirit on how we can let them scary prayers to not hinder us from having the deepest relationship with God that we possibly can. If you would like for me to talk with you more about this personally, please contact me at pastorjohnboy@netscape.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.