Jane was talking with her grandson, Lincoln, about friends. Lincoln has said for a long time that he’s marrying his mom’s friend who is in her 20s. Jane told him his mother’s friend is too old for him. Lincoln replied, “Then I want to marry you. I do want a kid and we can live in my house with my mommy and daddy.” — Jane McGahen Myers (grandmother of Lincoln, Lucas, Asher, Jack, Sam and Madison) of Kendallville
Luke Zuehsow, 8, likes to provide me with material for this column, especially about his little sister, Tia, 2. A while back, during a snowy period, he told me that Tia liked to lie on her back on the floor and make “carpet angels.” I don’t know which is cuter — the idea of the carpet angels or the fact that Luke shares sweet stories about his little sister!
Courtney Zuehsow, mother of five, including Luke and Tia, told about when Tia made herself a sandwich and Courtney asked her if she wanted a couple chips. Tia said, “Couple too many, Mommy — One.” When Courtney put one on her plate Tia said, “Too many” and put two fingers up. Then she said, “Three many ... Four many, Mommy” and put four fingers up! — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Maria, 3, came to visit her grandparents wearing a beautiful dark blue dress with a big white fluffy skirt. She was very happy about her new dress. Her grandmother, Vi, asked her who gave it to her. Maria said, “Well, I think Adam and Eve.” Vi asked Maria, “Why do you think Adam and Eve gave it to you?” Maria furrowed her brow and thought for a minute. “I don’t know,” she replied. “They must have thought I needed some clothes.” Vi said Maria picks up a lot from Sunday school and weaves it into her reality. So Vi said, “Maria, you know Adam and Eve are in heaven?” And Maria said, “Yes, oh yes!” — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
During a family vacation, on a boat on an ancient Aztec canal in Xochimilco, Mexico, the guide, pointed outward, and asked in broken English if Alessandra, 6, heard a song playing in the distance. In his broken English, the guide’s pronunciation of the word “song” sounded like “sun.” Alessandra, who is fluent in Spanish, replied, “Sun? No, este es el sol. (No, it is the sun.)” — Lucretia Cardenas (West Noble graduate and mother of Alessandra) of Texas
Jason, 12, shared a story about his younger brother Andy, 8, who was playing on Jason’s Nintendo 3DS when he changed a bunch of stuff and he had to change it back. Then Jason set some rules on the 3DS. Andy said that he would change the username on one of the games Mario vs. Donkey Kong when he played the construction zone on the game, then when he is done he’ll change it back to Jason’s username. “That little stinker, brothers can be annoying!” Jason wrote. — Jason Collins of Markle
Thank you to everyone who shares their stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column with friends!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
