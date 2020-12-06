KENDALLVILLE — A change in ownership at the Brokaw Movie House in Angola attracted the most readers this week.
Scott and Melissa Glaze have decided to step out of the movie business, but knew the theater would be in good hands with its new owners, Joe and Libby Hysong.
“Scott and Melissa reached out to us about wanting to get out of the movie business and said we were, so to speak, their short list,” Joe Hysong said. “They knew we were big into our downtown and don’t mind investing in our community. They knew we could build a strong team.”
The Hysongs are no stranger to operating businesses in downtown Angola, as they also run Libby’s, Bike and Soul and Monument Pizza Pub.
Movie theaters have been hit very hard by the pandemic, as they were shuttered for longer than most businesses earlier this year but have also suffered as Hollywood studios have chosen to delay movie releases instead of rolling them out across the U.S. and to states that may not be allowing people to gather at theaters.
After some recent interest in COVID-19 in past weeks, readers were looking for some more “normal” news this week, enjoying other offerings from the KPC staff. Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2:
1) Brokaw Movie House now under new ownership — 2,285 pageviews
2) Man charged with arson after Auburn house fire — 2,152 pageviews
3) Snow possible today through Tuesday — 1,452 pageviews
4) Butler family thankful for ‘miracle baby’ — 1,450 pageviews
5) LaGrange County to get tougher about violations of mask orders — 1,405 pageviews
6) John Emmert (obituary) — 1,327 pageviews
7) Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown? (column) — 1,139 pageviews
8) Garrett High School announced honor students — 1,051 pageviews
9) Waterloo man guilty of federal drug crimes has Steuben hearing — 916 pageviews
10) EN’s Zolman, Eastside’s Mason lead All-Area football team — 789 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, a story about a Butler ‘miracle baby,’ a look back at 2020’s unemployment picture and the continuing rise in COVID-19 deaths in the region were the top three posts of the week:
Nov. 27: A precautionary ultrasound two days before a planned C-section led to an emergency delivery and saved the life of Cole Griggs after doctors discovered his umbilical cord had detached — 5,245 people reached, 81 reactions, two shares, four comments
Nov. 28: Unemployment is almost back to where it was before COVID-19 and employers are now facing a similar problem to then — finding enough workers for the jobs they have — 4,135 people reached, 11 reactions, two shares, seven comments
Nov. 30: The four-county area has now combined for 63 deaths in the last 40 days — 3,660 people reached, 10 reactions, one share, 16 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a Waterloo man facing federal charges from a motel standoff, an arrest for arson and a factory closure were the top stories of the week:
Dec. 2: (The Herald Republican) A hearing will be held this month in a multi-count criminal case stemming from a 2018 motel standoff — 3,126 people reached, three reactions, five shares
Nov. 30: (The Star) Man charged with arson after Auburn house fire — 366 people reached, 22 reactions, six shares, four comments
Dec. 2: (The News Sun, shared from The Advance Leader) Vibracoustic’s closure is the second large plant closure in Noble County in 2020 after LSC Communications announced earlier this year it would shutter its Kendallville book bindery — 950 people reached, 12 reactions, 17 shares
