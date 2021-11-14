Q. My sister and I have a lake cottage that we all enjoy on Lake James. We rent it during the winter to a monthly renter and rent weekly during the summer when we are not there. The cottage started as a small cottage and then was added to in the 1970s and then a larger addition was added in the 1980s. We have a roof leak over the bedroom area and are getting estimates for replacing the roof. This same area has a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and wood “V” groove T&G between so there is no attic. I know this area is not insulated at all; to the other attic areas we were able to add insulation. Is there a way to insulate under the new roofing and not have to disrupt the interior look? — Jean and Julie
A. Yes, you can consider adding a layer of foam insulation over the existing roof deck then add sub sheeting and then new roofing but there are several things you should look at.
The existing roofing will need to be removed so that there is not any unwanted weight on the roof structure. Check the size and spacing of the existing rafters to make sure they will hold the added weight including snow load.
In years past some structures were built without real guidelines as to rafter size and sometimes they are deficient or they use too small of rafter.
Also, there are several types of available foam insulation such as Polystyrene, extruded Polystyrene and polyisocyanurate. The most common and available is the XPO or Extruded Polystyrene at your local lumber company.
Recommendations are to secure or glue the insulation down and using a flashing tape seal the seams of the insulation. If you are applying several layers, stagger the seams so there is no direct seam to seam void and apply sealing tape. Then add a 7/16 OSB sub sheeting over the insulation with long screws into the rafters.
Keep in mind that if you miss the rafter and go through the original sheeting the screw will come through the finished interior ceiling. They also manufacture and sell a laminated insulation on a OSB sheeting panel that is available, but it costs a little more. Be sure and think about the added thickness of that roof and how it will affect the facias and connection points to the adjacent roofs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.