Q. Wow, a couple of weeks ago I saw an article in one of the national design magazines about molded and curved solid surface material products. Pictured were counters and sinks that were shaped into flowers or shapes I did not think possible. The article said that they were composite materials like Corian, but I have only seen flat applications like counters and wall surfaces especially around here. I have got a bath project that I would like to get completed in the next year and have an idea for a curved shower wall. Any idea how to find these options in the area? — Elizabeth on Coldwater Lake
A. You can find these options with upscale kitchen and bath remodelers, architects and professional designers. Solid surface materials often called Corian is a brand name introduced by Dupont in 1964.
There are several manufactures of solid surface materials like Avonite, LG Hi-Macs, Formica and Livingstone — all are trade marked branded products. What they all have in common is they are manufactured product that is made by mixing with acrylic resin, polyester resin or a combination of the two. These are combined with filler, color pigments and acrylic chips and either extruded or poured into forms in sheets that are typically 30”x144” and are the same color and material throughout. Because of this they can be easily cut, routed and sanded to whatever size or shape.
In addition to being able to be worked like hardwood, the materials can be heated and thermoformed into curved and molded shapes of all kinds. Thermoforming is the most popular way to heat and shape these popular synthetic materials. With thermoforming you can create rounded shapes and 3D curves that have endless possibilities. You cannot do this with quartz or granite or really anything else.
Solid surface materials have become especially popular with designers for curved wall surfaces, countertops, sinks and furniture. These materials can also be dyed or printed on with permanent dye that is deposited just below the surface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.