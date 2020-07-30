The state of Minnesota holds a historic distinction that dates back to the 1930s — it is the last state with a 3.2% alcohol law on the books. This law states that grocery and convenience stores can sell beer that has no more that 3.2 percent alcohol by weight. This is an odd and completely arbitrary number that is not even the way most beers and wines are listed, where most alcohol listings are in alcohol by volume. Yet, 3.2 percent beer is something that was quite common until the late 1980s in many states. (As a reference, 1% alcohol by volume is equal to .8% alcohol by weight, thus 3.2 beer is 4% alcohol by volume.)
The history of 3.2 beer is a Prohibition Era compromise worked up by the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration. During the 1932 campaign, Roosevelt ran on a platform to repeal the Volstead Act, or 18th Amendment creating Prohibition. The law’s specific language prohibited intoxicating beverages, although allowed manufacture, production use and sale of alcohol for science, medicine, fuel, dye and other lawful industries, just not for beverage purposes.
This opening allowed the Roosevelt White House to reinterpret “intoxicating liquor” in a more consumable friendly way. According to a Minneapolis Star Tribune article, expert testimony was given by T.C. Haffenreffer of Boston, Massachusetts, who stated that 3.2 was the number brewers could hit and still make a non-intoxicating beer. There appears to be zero scientific evidence to back this claim up, however, Congress and Roosevelt took the number and ran with it, effectively allowing for a lower alcohol beer to be legally produced nine months prior to the passing of the 22nd Amendment and the full repeal of Prohibition.
The odd patchwork of liquor laws throughout the United States is directly attributed to the 22nd Amendment, which allowed states and local municipalities to regulate the purchase and consumption of alcohol jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction. States had a mix of ages and levels of alcohol purchasing ranging from 16 (in Ohio in 1933-35) to 21, with some states allowing a loophole for 3.2 beer exceptions for 18-year-old residents.
The 1970s saw a major shift in drinking laws. With the selective service drafting 18-year-old men for military service during the Vietnam War and the passing of the 26th Amendment, creating a uniform voting age of 18, many states revisited their legal age for alcohol. Most states at one point changed to allow at least 3.2 beer for residents 18 years or older. Not surprisingly, by the late 1970s, alcohol consumption by teens and alcohol related accidents and deaths were at record highs.
By the mid-1980s, states adopted a uniform minimum drinking age of 21, either by choice or by congressional coercion. Still, many states still had retail limits of 3.2 beer for grocery and convenience businesses. These laws have been very slow to change due to the state-by-state nature of the laws. In 2019, Utah and Kansas finally enacted laws to allow retail locations to sell beer above 3.2 percent by weight. That change now leaves Minnesota as the only state to still restrict retail beer sales to 3.2 beer.
A couple of side notes, T.C. Haffenreffer, the expert who came up with the number 3.2 percent alcohol by weight was in fact the owner of the Haffenreffer Brewery. In 2013, Haffenreffer’s great-grandson Nick Shields started a new company called Spiked Seltzer. This was acquired by Anheuser-Busch/InBev in 2016 and is now known as Bon & Viv Seltzer. The Haffenreffer Brewery building at Bismark and Germania Streets in Jamaica Plain, Boston still stands today and is the home of Boston Brewing, brewer of Sam Adams and Truly Seltzers.
Finally, the Volstead Act is named after the one-time chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Andrew Volstead of Granite Falls, Minnesota. It is interesting that Mr. Volstead’s namesake work would still have an impact upon his home state over 100 years later.
