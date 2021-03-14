Q. I am planning on having a garage addition built onto my house this spring and along with this project during the framing I want to create a vaulted ceiling in my existing living/dining area. The house was stick built and does not have a structural ridge. There are rafters, collar ties and roof rafters. One contractor that I talked to said you could take the ceiling joists out and add larger collar ties, expand the depth of the rafter for added insulation and that would be OK to drywall. Another contractor said I had to install a structural ridge if I take out the ceiling joist: Which is right? — Alex in Steuben County
A. I hope that you or your contractor is pulling permits because they are required any time you involve rough framing, electrical or insulation. I have seen times past where the contractor says, ‘Oh, since the remodeling is indoors you do not need a permit.’ WRONG.
At least you now would have a person knowledgeable in building codes looking at it. If you have drawings of what framing you are having done and have it engineer stamped that will suffice for the building department; otherwise standard framing tables for ridge rafter, roof rafter and ceiling joists would have to apply.
The International Residential Code says that if you take out the ceiling joists (this can also be considered collar ties) you can only raise them not more than 30% of the non-structural ridge height. Meaning if the ridge is 6’ high you can only raise the ceiling joist, now a collar tie 2’.
This does not make for a very dramatic vaulted ceiling, more of a coffered ceiling. The code does not allow you to move up the ceiling joist if the roof pitch is less than a 3/12. In most cases you would want to add a structural ridge as either a part of the rafters that are installed to add depth for the insulation which is normally at least 10” now forming the new vaulted ceiling.
By IRC code requirements so long as you follow tables for proper wood species used and required nailing patterns and sizes, you will be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.