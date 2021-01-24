As vaccines for COVID-19 have become a reality, I have heard the same question repeatedly: “Do I still need to wear a mask now that I am safe from the virus?”
Although COVID vaccines are highly effective, there are still several good reasons to continue to take precautions against the pandemic virus, at least until we have some level of herd immunity, which will probably require that about 70% of our population will have had the disease or be fully vaccinated.
First of all, no vaccine is 100% effective. Large clinical trials found that two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prevented about 95% of illnesses caused by the coronavirus. While those results are impressive, they mean that one in every 20 people are not completely protected from the virus.
Since the vaccines were tested under the best conditions, they may actually be less effective in the real world. The effectiveness of the vaccines could be affected by the way they are handled. But even though the genetic material used in mRNA vaccines is fragile, it is being carefully stored and transported to maintain effectiveness.
Vaccines do not provide immediate protection. It takes about one or two weeks for the immune system to make the antibodies that block viral infections. Also, the currently available vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer require two doses. The second dose appears to boost the immunity response. The Pfizer shots are given three weeks apart, while the Moderna shots should be four weeks apart.
In other words, full protection will not arrive until five or six weeks after the first shot. So, a person vaccinated on New Year’s Day will not be sure of the full effect of vaccination until Valentine’s Day.
Even with the full effect of the vaccine, it might provide two different levels of protection.
For example, the measles vaccine prevents the virus from causing infection, so vaccinated people do not spread the infection or develop symptoms. But most other vaccines (including flu shots) prevent people from becoming sick but not from becoming infected or passing the virus to others.
While COVID vaccines clearly prevent illness, researchers need more time to figure out whether they prevent transmission of the pandemic virus as well. In other words, a vaccinated person might still be able to spread the virus, even if they do not feel sick. Until researchers answer that question, wearing masks is the safest way for vaccinated people to protect those around them.
People with cancer or otherwise compromised immune systems are at particular risk from COVID-19. Studies show they frequently may not be protected by vaccines and are more likely than others to become infected and die from the virus.
Cancer patients are vulnerable in multiple ways. People with lung cancer are less able to fight off pneumonia, while those undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatment have weakened immune systems. Leukemia and lymphoma attack immune cells directly, which makes it harder for patients to fight off the virus.
We do not know much about how people with cancer will respond to vaccines, because they were excluded from randomized trials. Only a handful of study participants were diagnosed with cancer after enrolling. Among those people, the vaccines protected only 76%.
Some people are not able to be vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise those who have had severe allergic reactions to vaccine ingredients, including polyethylene glycol (PEG), to avoid vaccination. The agency also warns people who have had dangerous allergic reactions to a first vaccine dose to skip the second.
People should continue wearing masks to protect those with cancer and others who will not be fully protected.
Finally, masks protect against any strain of the coronavirus, despite genetic mutations.
Global health leaders are extremely concerned about new genetic variants of the coronavirus, which appear to be at least 50% more contagious than the original virus.
So far, studies suggest vaccines will still work against the new variants found in the United Kingdom and South Africa. But mutations continue to occur that might require revaccination or other intervention.
Public health measures such as avoiding crowds, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and masks reduce the risk of contracting all strains of the coronavirus, as well as other respiratory diseases.
In fact, it is thought that the number of flu cases worldwide has been dramatically lower because countries began asking citizens to stay home and wear masks.
The best hope for ending the pandemic is not to choose between masks, physical distancing and vaccines, but to combine them. These things work best as a team.
