Although there are other forms of dementia that cause the loss of ability to remember things and think clearly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is most commonly blamed for the problem.
Since some people with dementia have improved when taking medicines that have been developed to treat Alzheimer’s, those medicines have been widely used.
One of those Alzheimer’s drugs, donepezil (multiple brands), has been associated with a twofold higher risk for hospital admission for rhabdomyolysis, a rare but potentially life-threatening condition in which muscle cells break down, and which might lead to kidney damage.
Results of a recent study showed that use of donepezil was associated with a significantly higher risk for rhabdomyolysis compared to other cholinesterase inhibitors used for Alzheimer’s. However, the absolute number of patients affected was small.
What this means is that patients, caregivers and healthcare providers should be on the lookout for patients on donepezil who develop muscle weakness or pain.
The researchers analyzed data from 2002 to 2017 on 220,353 patients aged 66 years or older who had received a new prescription for one of three cholinesterase inhibitors that are used to manage AD and other dementias. Those three drugs were donepezil, rivastigmine (Exelon), and galantamine (Razadyne).
For patients who received donepezil, there was a higher risk for hospitalization for rhabdomyolysis compared with their peers who took either rivastigmine or galantamine.
The good news is that most cases of rhabdomyolysis that occurred after use of donepezil were not severe and none of the patients had to be placed on a ventilator nor required acute dialysis for kidney failure.
It should be made clear that rhabdomyolysis appears to be a very rare complication. However, if a patient on donepezil or a similar medicine comes into an emergency department with unexplained rhabdomyolysis, one should be aware that that this is a potential cause.
While we are on the subject of Alzheimer’s disease, recent research suggests that regular aerobic exercise appears to delay shrinkage of an area of the brain (hippocampal atrophy) in older patients with mild memory loss and thinking difficulties.
The single-blind, proof-of-concept study also showed that patients who were previously not physically active and who participated in an aerobic exercise program experienced improvements in memory and executive function, although they still experienced progressive overall brain atrophy and amyloid beta deposition, which characterizes developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Control persons in the study who performed stretching exercises also experienced some mild improvement in their ability to think. However, no effect was noted on progressive shrinkage of the hippocampal part of the brain.
The findings suggest that aerobic workouts may slow the effects of Alzheimer’s disease if introduced in the early stages.
Researchers suggest that clinicians encourage patients at risk for AD, including those who have memory complaints or a family history of AD, to “safely” perform moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise for a minimum of 30 minutes three to five times a week.
In the study, each participant’s program was based the individual’s fitness level. The program started with three 25- to 30-minute exercise sessions per week at an intensity of 75 to 85 percent of maximal baseline heart rate. The dose and intensity of the exercise program progressively increased as participants adapted to their workouts.
Although an exercise program like this may not prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease, it may help to delay the shrinkage of the hippocampal part of the brain in patients with the earliest symptomatic stage of Alzheimer’s disease.
So, it is likely that one of the best things we can do for our brains is to exercise regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.