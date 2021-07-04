A popular quote says, “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.”
While I can understand why this sentiment has developed, as a man, it bruises my ego to think that my biological gender should be so trivialized. On the other hand, as a senior citizen, I know that my ego will need to toughen up for all the blows it will receive over the coming years.
The quote above was brought to mind by news of a rat experiment that took place in China where a team of scientists at the Naval Medical University in Shanghai tried to create a model to test the idea that a male rat could deliver babies.
They published a preprint of their results in which they reported some success. It has created a predictable firestorm to the point that they are thinking of retracting the paper.
By a process called heterosexual parabiosis, they took a castrated male and a female rat and literally joined their blood circulation to get female hormones into the male bloodstream. Then, after 8 weeks, they transplanted the uterus of the female rat into the male rat.
They implanted blastocyst-stage embryos transferred from the female that they had created in the lab (in vitro fertilization).
Amazingly, the male with the transplanted uterus and the donated embryos gave birth to some normal-appearing baby rats. But the success rate of the model was 3.68%.
The concepts that the researchers seem to have been testing were that if you had the right hormones and a uterus was bathed in the right blood circulation and chemicals, and you somehow were able to get embryos in there, you could make the whole system work inside a male.
Obviously, an experiment like this would not be used in humans. It would violate several principles, not the least of which involves joining the blood circulations a man and a woman. You would also have all kinds of immunologic and other problems.
In spite of no reasonable expectation of similar human experimentation, the prospect of doing this rat experiment set off a firestorm. Many people online began to say this is a violation of the rules of God or the rules of nature. People wanted to know who approved this study, to which the answer is probably nobody because this is basic animal research. Human ethics committees would not be involved in giving permission to do it.
Even if human ethics committees had been involved, it is not certain whether it would have been approved or not because it is just a basic physiology model.
Nonetheless, the researchers were so freaked out by the hostile response this physiologic experiment created that they are talking about retracting the paper.
Although you may not agree, I think there is much to be learned from this basic physiology model, not because it could be directly transposed to humans, but just as a proof of concept that you can take the elements physiologically for reproduction and arrange them in a way that might work in a male.
Arthur L. Caplan, PhD, director of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University, has suggested that it is time to form an international committee to start thinking about whether it is right to let men reproduce and regarding other limits on reproductive technology, giving advice, and guidelines.
We need society to agree where we might go in terms of who can have a baby, under what circumstances, and with what medical assistance. That seems like too large a task for just a review committee.
Please understand that I am not advocating for anything here. I just thought it was amazing.
By the way, if you are interested, you might read about the unique phenomenon in the family of fish Syngnathidae (which includes seahorses) where there can be embryo or fetus incubation by males in “brood pouches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.