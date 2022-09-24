Q: We were doing some fixing up an addition on the back of the house by the laundry room door. We discovered some rotten wood on the floor and after some exploring found that the bottom of the wall was also rotten, so rotten that I could poke my finger into it. Then we proceeded to explore more by removing the subfloor and drywall on the wall. We had damaged rim joist, and all the bottom plates were rotten. There was once a leak at this back door area but that was fixed when we replaced the roof a couple of years back. What bothered me the most, was then I discovered termite channels in the framing. What should I do now? Jonathan
A: One first thought would be to call your insurance agent to see what kind of coverage you might have, given the extent of the damage as you described. Also contact an exterminator and have a through inspection completed on your house. Now don’t get excited, these things happen and can be fixed.
If the roof did leak and that was fixed by the roof replacement, then hopefully the root of the problem has been fixed. If there are no living pests, remove the old, damaged framing. You can treat the area and be good to repair and move on. Keep in mind, that usually moisture causes other problems, like pest’s rotten wood and mold and mildew.
In most cases if you remove the water problem or reduce moisture from the air, your home will be a better environment. Where we often have problems, is we let a bad roof or poor connection between siding and window and door trims that leak, go unnoticed for years. The water runs into the wall or behind the siding and cause terrible damage to the structure. That can also be tough to fix without tearing it all apart.
