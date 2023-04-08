Q: I’m a single woman that has a good education and job so I figured I was doing great when I bought my first house last year. The house is a small ranch, with three bedrooms and two baths, that is easy for me to take care of. My boyfriend visits often, but he lives with a couple of other guys in a rented house, so he is really no help.
Last winter, I was having trouble with a faucet in the bath and had a plumber come and replace the faucet. He asked me where the water shut-off was for the house and I had no idea. Fortunately, he was very kind and looked in the utility room where the hot water heater is and could not find it. After some searching, he located it in the garage along with the water meter. It was under a box that was built over it. The water meter is read remotely from outside the house.
Is there anything else that I should identify in my house for service or for future repairs if they arise? Kathren
A: Yes, there are some basics that you should be aware of, along with a list of regular items that should be checked twice a year. First of all, note where your breaker panel is for your home. If there are any electrical issues, such as an outlet that doesn’t work, you will want to know where to check for flipped breakers. Also if you have an electrician working you will want to direct them to the panel.
Also, you should identify locations of any GFCI outlets that often will trip in bathrooms or kitchens. Of course locate the furnace, mainly so that you can replace the filters at least twice a year. If you need to schedule a service call for the HVAC system and have the technician, go through what should be done to change the filters. Hopefully, the plumber while he was there, showed you how to drain the sediment from your hot water heater. This should also be done annually.
Things that should be regularly checked and tested are smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and water filters or water softeners for proper salt levels. Things that should be cleaned annually include gutters, outside AC condensers, range hood filters and refrigerator coils.
