“By no means, this is not mission accomplished. Yes there is some personal responsibility that will be demanded if we want to continue to manage our way through this.”
That’s part of an answer Gov. Eric Holcomb gave Wednesday when I asked him whether he’s concerned that pulling back on the state’s mask mandate and county-based restrictions may be a decision that’s hard to reverse if the wheel comes off again.
On Tuesday, Indiana’s mask mandate officially becomes a mask advisory — kind of the way it was before July 2020. You don’t have to wear a mask, necessarily, but that may depend on where you are and what the owner says.
Likewise, the county-based restrictions that have been in place since September, which determines gathering size limitations based on the weekly color code your county earns based on its cases and positivity rates, will also be removed, leaving counties to make the decision for themselves.
I asked that because, in the two weeks leading up to this change, we’re starting to see COVID-19 numbers tick up slightly. Granted, the increases now are modest and cases, positivity and hospitalizations are still near historic lows.
But as we saw in September 2020, just because you’re at a record low now doesn’t mean that you won’t be hitting record highs in a month.
Do I think that’s likely to happen now? Honestly, no, I don’t suspect we’re ever going to go back to those sky high numbers we were seeing in November, December and early January.
The reason for that is due to Indiana’s oldest doing their part and getting vaccinated at high rates. More than 75% of people 70 and older have been vaccinated, while those in their 60s are nearing 70% coverage. Vaccine uptake rates are lower for younger age groups, but they also haven’t had as much time to get inoculated as those older people.
As 92.5% of all deaths came from people 60 and older, high vaccination rates are likely to help keep most people protected. As for those 25-30% of seniors who aren’t getting the vaccine for whatever reason, well, they’ll still be at high risk (whether they think so or not, I hope they don’t end up learning the hard way).
Risks are lower for those younger, but even with a significant percentage of them getting vaccinated, it will be hard for COVID-19 to get a grip on the state ever again like it had at the end of 2020.
That is, if things remains the same, which isn’t a guarantee.
COVID-19 variants are variables in this equation. While the vaccines appear effective at stopping the ones we know about now, there’s always a threat that new versions emerge tomorrow that may present new challenges.
Viruses replicate rapidly and that replication can lead to coding errors, causing mutations. Some mutations are detrimental or neutral, but those random changes in the genetic code of a virus can sometimes make the disease worse, by giving the virus new traits that makes it more likely to infect or allows it to do more damage.
Variants are a primary reason why health officials are so strongly encouraging younger people to get vaccinated, even though COVID-19 may pose little risk to them personally.
Think of it this way, getting vaccinated is kind of like weeding around your house or on your farm. Even if you think those weeds aren’t particularly damaging, you don’t want to give them ample space to grow and multiply, because they can eventually create a bigger mess later.
But while Holcomb is ready to loosen the state’s role in this pandemic, it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.
About 18% of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated at this point, meaning more than 4-in-5 have yet to gain immunity to this virus. The state is making good progress on vaccines, but it’s still got a long way to go.
In the meantime, that means everyone still has a part to play.
We’ve seen that good hygiene, face coverings and social distancing have been effective at slowing not just COVID-19 but also other disease. The state is going through a record-low flu season, while many have reported having better health all winter.
There’s a 0% chance Indiana is ever going to be able to go back, even if COVID-19 spirals back out of control again.
So now, it’s up to us, again.
Practice your precautions, get your vaccines and get us through the rest of this pandemic. Don’t stop running just because the finish line is now in sight.
If we keep up the effort, we’ll finally be able to put this pandemic to rest once and for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.