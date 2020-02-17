With 2020 in full swing and northeastern Indiana weather shelling out snow and cold temperatures, many people's thoughts are turning toward spring break.
The U.S. Travel Association created National Plan for Vacation Day for Jan. 28, encouraging Americans to think ahead about their spring and summer getaways.
Planning a sustainable vacation — one with a small environmental footprint that is respectful of a destination’s people and culture — is a tall task, said Jonathon Day, an associate professor in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Purdue University. Day, chair of the Travel Care Code initiative, published “An Introduction to Sustainable Tourism and Responsible Travel."
Sustainable Travel International, at sustainabletravel.org, is dedicated to improving the earth through responsible vacationing. Operated by a small staff and overseen by a board of directors, the organization is bolstered by financial supporters and partners across the globe.
"Land and forests are the life support systems of the planet. Dense tropical rainforests, jagged mountain ranges and rolling savannas provide homes to millions of animal and plant species around the world. Human life also depends on land and forests, from the air we breath and food we eat to the livelihoods that support us," says the web site. "Since tourism tends to flourish in biodiversity hotspots, the industry has the unique potential to spur environmental responsibility and support conservation efforts in some of the world’s most vulnerable destinations. However, if environmental protection is not put first, tourism can present an additional risk to land and forests."
To encourage appreciation of natural resources, Sustainable Travel International is promoting eco-tourism in Panama in cooperation with businesses and organizations in that country. Through tourism opportunities, it has created a legacy fund to help restore the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. In Indonesia, more than 17,000 islands dotting the Pacific and Indian oceans, the organization is working to increase the perceived value of forest conservation through meaningful vacation experiences.
These lush, tropical locales would be fun to visit, but not everyone will be making an international trip this spring.
For many, the destination is Florida.
Visitflorida.com offers an ecotourism page. It has a downloadable map of around 400 locations dedicated to providing green lodging. It also offers details about carbon offset programs. The idea behind carbon offset is to repay the environment for the pollution created by travel.
Terrapass provides the opportunity to purchase carbon offsets. The average American produces 36,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year, or about 3,000 pounds a month. A terrapass costs $4.99 per 1,000 pounds. Terrapass funds the capture of landfill gases, responsible use of animal waste on farms, clean energy from wind farms and mitigating methane fumes from abandoned coal mines.
Paying for carbon offsets is a direct way to give back to the environment.
Those who just want to be kind to the earth while getting away from Indiana for awhile can choose responsible lodging and use mass transit when possible, alleviating the exhaust of private vehicles.
Day suggests taking one's good habits from home on the road.
"Plan to recycle and minimize waste, particularly plastic waste when you travel," he said.
Day also suggests shopping locally.
“Visit local businesses and enjoy authentic experiences from your destination. Visiting farm-to-table restaurants, local arts-and-crafts stores and farmers markets all make a bigger contribution to the communities you visit," he said.
A big draw for Florida vacationers, Disney World, has also attempted to show respect for the environment through energy and water conservation as well as waste minimization, says the company's Environmental Fact Sheet. Its 24 hotels are registered as green lodging.
"Even Cinderella Castle glows 'green' during the holidays, with more than 170,000 LED white lights that use the energy equivalent of just four coffee pots," says the information.
In 2018, Disney World turned on a 50-megawatt solar power facility composed of more than a half-million solar panels, just outside the Animal Kingdom. The energy produced augments the local power grid. The move is aimed, in part, at helping Disney reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent worldwide.
“At our sites around the world, we’re investing in hidden magic to continually reduce our environmental footprint,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, said in an Oct. 9, 2018 article in The New York Times.
"Disney’s move toward cleaner energy comes when brand image for global giants goes far beyond, say, merely a ride on Space Mountain — particularly among free-spending but environmentally sensitive millennials. Indeed, some 79 percent of consumers say they seek out products that are socially or environmentally responsible, according to a 2017 study by Cone Communications," says the article.
Of the approximately 40 square miles at Walt Disney World Resort, nearly one-third of the property has been set aside as a dedicated wildlife conservation area. Disney has donated to environmental projects through the Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund, including support responses to more than 180 wildlife emergencies in 124 countries through the Rapid Response Fund and protecting more than 2,845 square miles, the equivalent of about 59 Walt Disney World Resorts.
Popular Disney themes have been brought to life. For example, along with The Nature Conservancy, Disney planted 3 million trees through the “Buy a Ticket, Plant a Tree” campaign for Disneynature Earth and protected more than 40,000 acres of coral through the “See ‘Oceans’, Save Oceans” campaign for Disneynature Oceans. Based on a successful program at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom launched Adopt-a-Nest, which offers guests adoption packages enabling them to track sea turtle nests and possible hatchings at disney.com/conservation. In 2013, guests sponsored 195 adoptions, raising more than $7,000 to help protect Florida’s sea turtles.
From a donation to monumental Disney efforts to simply carrying a refillable water bottle, there are plenty of ways to take a more responsible vacation.
