My father, George O. Witwer, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep late last week at his home in Key West.
My family and I thank you for all the memories you are sharing and your messages of condolence. Memorial services will be this spring in Key West and Kendallville.
Dad was a wonderful, amazing, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The stories in today’s column are recent and involve one or more of Dad’s “greats.” Dad’s 22nd great-grandchild is expected in early February.
+++
Two of our granddaughters — Sara of Pennsylvania and Priscilla of Chile — are 5 years of age. To set the scene, you need to know that Liz, Sara’s mother, is in Key West now where our son Paul lives and works. As they have done for several years, Priscilla and her family were with us and Dad and Paul in Key West for Christmas and into January. Liz currently is in Key West for a short while. This is a portion of the video conversation Sara and Priscilla had Tuesday evening:
Priscilla (in Chile): “Sara, can you come to my house and sleep with me because I don’t like to sleep by myself.”
Sara (in Pennsylvania): “No, I can’t because my mom is in Key West.”
Priscilla: “Nooo, another day.”
Sara: “OK, next week!”
+++
It is summer in Chile because the seasons in the southern hemisphere are the opposite of ours. We were talking to Oliver, 3, and Priscilla Tuesday evening and Oliver told us about his swimming lessons at summer camp. Energetically describing and demonstrating what he does during his swimming class, he said, “I clapped my feet and made waves.” “You clapped your feet?” I asked, reaching for a pen, thinking “clapping” his feet would be something I could use in my column. “No!” Oliver corrected me. “I flapped my feet ... like a fish!”
+++
My sister Vi of Wawaka shared this story with me. Their grandson, Phillip, 3, is on a basketball team. Three-year-old basketball is amusing for the spectators and great fun for the kids. The recent highlight for parents and grandparents was watching Phillip’s cousin Declan guarding Phillip who is on Declan’s team!
+++
My niece, Lucy of Texas, Vi’s oldest daughter, was in Key West with Vi and me and my brother George of Bluffton for a few days following Dad’s passing. While Lucy was gone, their daughter, Alessandra, 7, had two days of important tests. Lucy texted her husband, Jaer, to find out how Alessandra did. Jaer texted back: “Kinda hard but mostly easy ... I don’t know.” Lucy texted Jaer and asked, “Are those your words or hers?” Jaer responded: “Do I talk like that?”
+++
In Bergen, Norway, where we have three granddaughters, ages 10-4, children were given COVID test kits to take home as a way of fighting the virus. When Mari, 4, proudly came home from barnehagen (children’s school) with COVID test kits, Dolly and Simon asked her if they could use one for Nora, who was in bed with possible COVID symptoms. Mari said, “No!” She did not want to share her prized possessions. But a little while later Dolly observed Mari quietly approach Nora and gently place one of her treasured COVID test kits on Nora’s duvet (comforter). Nora is fine.
+++
Salma, 7, has always been known for her excellent hearing. She could hear a pin drop in the next county. So her parents and grandparents try to be mindful of that when she is around. (Spelling out words is starting to be futile.) Last spring when Salma was in kindergarten, Salma’s mother, Faiza, was telling my sister Sally about an upcoming event she was helping to plan with Salma’s teacher. Sally and Faiza were in the kitchen. Faiza said, “So I gave the teacher feedback ...” From the living room Sally and Faiza heard Salma yell: “What feet!?”
+++
Obi turned 3 in November and seems so grown-up. The other day Sally noticed he had put his shoes on the wrong feet. Sally asked him, “Obi, did you put your shoes on the wrong feet?” He looked down and studied his feet. Then he quickly crossed his legs and stood there, proud of his solution!
+++
Dear readers, I need more stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that you help to preserve. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there. Thank you!
