I hopped on the computer to schedule my coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 1, the same day Indiana added people age 65-69 to the eligibility list.
I’ve been wearing a mask everywhere, washing hands multiple times a day and social distancing for nearly a year, and these measures have worked. I haven’t had COVID-19 even though some of my family members have. A side bonus: I haven’t had a cold, either.
I was excited for the chance to sign up for this vaccine. I’m of the generation who knows that vaccines work. We can remember the fear of polio and smallpox, and the dread of childhood diseases such as mumps, measles and chickenpox.
I clearly remember my parents’ relief when our family lined up with others in the early 1960s to get the polio vaccine in a sugar cube.
I had chickenpox before I went to school, catching it from a kid at church and then sharing it with my younger sisters.
I had the mumps and measles within months of each other in the fourth grade. Having the “hard measles” was the only time in my life I’ve been sick enough to see things on the wall that weren’t really there.
I’m thankful that my children and grandchildren have vaccines available for these diseases and never have to endure them.
My appointment was yesterday, Feb. 18, at 9:50 a.m. at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn. I had written a news story about the Noble County vaccination clinic at the library in Albion, so I knew what to expect.
Like the Noble County clinic, the DeKalb clinic was a well-oiled machine, staffed with health professionals and volunteers. I arrived a little early, allowing myself a little extra time to do paperwork since I hadn’t preregistered my information, but I wouldn’t have needed to.
There was no waiting at any point. My temperature was taken — it was normal — and I answered questions at the screening table. Informational handouts were on the table about the vaccine and privacy laws. A volunteer escorted me to one of four registration stations, where I produced my driver’s license and insurance cards.
A nurse was waiting to take me into one of eight screened cubicles to administer the shot. She said she had retired from her nursing career, but came out of retirement to help at the vaccine clinic.
She asked which arm I wanted to use. I’m right-handed, so I chose the left arm in case the injection site gets sore. I may regret that choice — I carry my camera bag on the left shoulder.
She was good at her job. I barely felt the shot and it was over in an instant.
She explained the vaccine card and how to get a certificate of vaccination after I receive the second dose in a month. She advised that I take a photo of my vaccine card with my phone and store the card at home in a safe place.
She pointed me toward the check-out table, where I made the appointment for my second dose on March 18. Only afternoon time slots were left for that day, so I took the 3:50 p.m. appointment so I could finish work at the newspaper before bugging out for Auburn.
I only had a few minutes left of the 15-minute waiting period by the time I finished making my second appointment.
Time of arrival: 9:30 a.m.
Time of shot: 9:47 a.m.
Time of exit: 10:02 a.m.
I don’t have much tolerance for the anti-vaccination crowd, or their misinformation and conspiracy theories. From what I’ve seen, it’s people in their 40s, 30s and 20s who pooh-pooh vaccinations because contagious disease isn’t in their experience. Or, they listen to know-nothing celebrities or self-anointed social media experts who profit from ignorance.
Do you think there’s a microchip in the shot? If you have a cell phone, Google already tracks your every move. My 2020 Ford Explorer emails me a report every month showing exactly where I’ve been. Big Brother is already watching.
Do you think the shot will infect you with the virus? Alter your DNA? Not possible, because the vaccine doesn’t contain the live virus or any DNA. Any headache, fever, body aches or other symptoms of illness are your body’s way of beginning to fight the virus.
COVID-19 is a scary disease. We’ve lost nearly a half-million people to it. The virus has schooled us, as a society, in what is within our control, what is not in our control and what is important in life. It’s forced us to learn patience, even as we whine like toddlers about when the pandemic will be over.
A pin prick and less than an hour of time can move us all toward the normal lives we are craving — with family gatherings, holiday celebrations, the return of canceled festivals, fair and events, in-person school, seeing our elders and contact with friends and family.
Go get the vaccine when your turn comes. Someday soon, that vaccine card just might be your get-out-of-jail-free card.
