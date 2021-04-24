This past week reminded us that Mother Nature is still in charge and can throw surprises our way. Driving in to work after Wednesday, I noticed a lot of branches fallen from trees. Lindsey Purcell, Purdue urban forestry specialist, wrote the following article about cleaning up around trees after storms:
Safety first! Stay clear and look for dangerous hanging limbs, broken branches and other failures before beginning cleanup or inspections. Keep others clear of the areas beneath and around damaged trees. Be alert for power lines that could be involved with damaged trees.
Purcell shares, “in my experience, during storm cleanup, many tree owners are faced with the decision of what to do with their trees relative to restoration or removal.” There are several types of tree damage that occur from violent weather. Each has its own specific assessment considerations. All parts of the tree should be inspected during a post-storm assessment. This requires the expertise of trained, professional arborists to assist with the decision-making regarding the best course of action. Unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of the situation and overcharge or provide poor advice when it comes to the best decision on their trees. Don’t make any hasty decisions and be sure you are hiring an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist, ask for references and proof of insurance in the process.
View the publication “Trees and Storms” located in The Education Store, Purdue Extension’s resource center, for more information.
