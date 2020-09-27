My life seems to be about consistency, which might be a positive way of saying I get stuck in ruts.
I just passed 45 years in this job, and last week was the 45th anniversary of buying our house. Next month, Betsy and I will celebrate our 45th wedding anniversary.
Or as I like to say, summing up my simple existence — same spouse, same house, same job for 45 years.
But the longest streak in my life, other than 69 years of waking up every morning, involves Notre Dame football.
My father took me to my first Notre Dame football game in 1958, and I’ve attended at least one game at Notre Dame Stadium every year since then.
My South Bend streak reached 62 seasons last fall — and now it’s over.
Because of the pandemic, this season, in order to attend a Notre Dame football game, you have to be a student, a member of a player’s family or an employee of the university.
No, no and no, in my case.
Of course, that’s assuming there’s even a game to watch. This week’s contest has been postponed because several Notre Dame players tested positive for COVID-19.
I knew that my run of consecutive years watching The Fighting Irish would have to end sometime, and it turns out I didn’t have to make the decision.
This solves the dilemma of which factor would break my streak. Someday I would either be too old to attend a game, or the price of tickets would become too ridiculous.
I never expected a deadly virus would force me to end my longstanding tradition.
Oddly enough, this season’s meager crowds make Notre Dame Stadium look a lot like the first year I saw it.
When Dad took me to the Notre Dame vs. Indiana University game in 1958, the Fighting Irish were in the midst of a rare losing trend. The stadium was only about one-third full.
It was never that bad again, but it took until 1964, when Ara Parseghian arrived to restore ND glory, before the stadium started filling to capacity for every game.
Notre Dame’s 273-game sold-out streak actually ended last fall. The university blamed that on “challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year’s schedule,”
Until then, the last game without a sell-out occurred Nov. 22, 1973. I was there on that day, too. The problem wasn’t the quality of the Irish team — they won the national championship that season. The stadium failed to fill because the weather was brutally cold, and the quality of the opponent led to an accurate forecast of a rout.
Dad held season tickets to Notre Dame games for half a century before he transferred ownership to me in the late 1990s. A couple of years ago, I put the tickets in my nephew’s name to ensure the tradition can continue.
Over my two decades of ownership, the price hikes for tickets left the rate of inflation in the dust. I didn’t realize how fast they zoomed up until the South Bend Tribune published a list of ticket prices back through the years.
Dad was able to keep his tickets for 50 years because they were a relative bargain. I took over at the same time the university caught on that it could charge as much as the market would bear. People were reselling their tickets for big profits until Notre Dame decided it should collect their real value.
When life gets back to normal and the public can buy tickets again, the pent-up demand to see a game in person can’t hurt the price point.
The irony in all this is that I didn’t go to school at Notre Dame, because despite promises to the contrary, the university’s financial aid package was disappointing. Plan B took me to Michigan State University at a price too good to pass up. I always wonder how life would have turned out differently if I’d gone into debt to go to Notre Dame.
I still belong to what Notre Dame used to call its “subway alumni” — loyal fans who feel like a part of the university. The unmatched traditions of a Notre Dame football Saturday — tailgating, watching the pregame band concert, visiting the sacred Grotto and admiring the Golden Dome — became a treasured family tradition for my sons, sisters and nephews.
Dad started something that only a pandemic could stop, but when I see my great-nephew wearing his Notre Dame onesie, I can tell the Kurtzes will be cheering for old Notre Dame for years to come.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star newspaper. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
