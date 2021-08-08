Q. We are in the process of remodeling our house ourselves with the help of a neighbor who has done a lot of remodeling in the past. When we got some of the interior walls opened, we found rot at the bottoms of the wall studs and along the sheeting of the floor along the exterior walls. We think it is dry rot. There is no leak in the area and the wood is dry but crumbling. Should I be concerned? Should I replace the wood? This would require a lot of additional work by removing part of the exterior wall to access the floor and joists. — Paul, a regular reader
A. To all my regular readers, l need more questions. If there are any questions you have about projects you plan on doing or problems you’re having with your house, I love to look things up and in doing so I get smarter. Send them to the email address at the end of this column. Thank you.
Dry rot is an age-old problem and we have replaced miles of framing material damaged by dry rot. Dry rot is typically caused by a fungi that is the result of once upon a time moisture.
Moisture is generally the root of all evil in your home. If moisture is left unchecked, it can run rampant in unseen wall, roof and floor cavities. After the leak has been stopped the material will dry rot but often this is when dry rot begins.
It can go unnoticed for years until the wall is opened and discovered as in your case. The objective is to remove and replace the rotten wood and, yes, sometimes this is a difficult job because it usually involves structural framing materials. If the wood is part of the structural integrity of the wall, floor framing including the band joists and sheeting both on the floor and wall, these components need to be removed and replaced.
Most times it’s extensive enough to make a call to your insurance agent to consider a claim on your homeowners’ insurance. This way it can get properly repaired by an experienced contractor. Stay away from insurance repair specialists looking for short cuts and cover it up.
The remaining framing material should be sprayed with a fungicide to prevent future problems.
