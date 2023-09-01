In northeast Indiana, morel mushroom season is in the spring. Although morels can be found in our counties, some avid mushroom hunters go to special spots in Michigan.
Terry and I have found a few morels in the Kendallville area, but never enough for a meal.
In the forests near Bergen, Norway, mushroom season is July through October.
Terry and I arrived in Bergen on a rainy day in mid-August.
On the Saturday morning following our arrival — the third dry day following our rain-soaked landing — our son-in-law Simon asked if we would like to go mushroom hunting.
It sounded like a great idea to us.
His chosen destination for that morning was in a larch tree forest a short drive from their home. Larch trees are deciduous conifers — meaning their needles change color and fall, leaving the branches bare during the winter.
It was steep and still muddy in areas. I found only two mushrooms because I was less daring regarding how deep and high into the forest I would go. But I wasn’t at all bored because there was so much to inspect, including a large brilliant red mushroom. As I knelt down to photograph it, I called one of the granddaughters over; she pronounced it “poison” and “very dangerous!” I quickly stood up and was glad I had not touched it.
Periodically I caught glimpses of several roaming bands of Viking reenactors.
After about an hour, we filled our basket to overflowing — making it the most successful mushroom hunting Simon could remember.
I asked Simon if Vikings had eaten mushrooms and he said yes, mushrooms have been eaten for thousands of years. As recently as 4,000 years ago, certain mushrooms were known for their hallucinogenic effects, he said.
Simon goes mushroom hunting five times a year at several different locations. It’s kind of a competition, he said. You never know if someone picked them before you. He added that anyone coming after us that Saturday or Sunday would have declared it a bad year for mushrooms.
On Sunday morning, Simon made a huge omelette, packed with mouth-watering mushrooms. To prepare the mushrooms for the omelette, he first cooked the mushrooms at very high heat in a nonstick pan without butter in order to get all the moisture out. When they didn’t shrink anymore, he added a good chunk of butter.
Simon chopped, sliced and froze all the rest of the mushrooms for future feasts.
Simon said there are six well-known, easy to recognize mushroom varieties in Norway.
The larch mushrooms we found are similar to slippery jack mushrooms, Simon said. His mother, Else, usually finds chanterelle mushrooms when she is mushroom hunting.
Else told us that she recently took her grandson Lucas, 8, mushroom hunting. He called the chanterelles that they found “forest gold.”
Golden memories for sure.
