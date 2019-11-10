Because I try to read a lot about diets and dieting, there are times when I feel like there will soon be nothing that everyone will think is safe to eat.
For a long time, we have been told that we should avoid a lot of sugar and sweets, mainly because of the “empty calories” involved without vitamins or minerals and the tendency to create peaks and valleys in our blood sugar with the resultant sugar rushes and crashes as well as weight gain.
Many substitutes for sugar have been developed to satisfy our collective sweet tooth, with varying success. But has this been a great idea or just a problem substituted for another problem?
A new statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says there is insufficient evidence about the long-term safety of artificial sweeteners in children and teens. They are calling for more transparency about the presence of these substances on food labels.
In a recent statement, the AAP provided an overview of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved artificial sweeteners (also called non-nutritive sweeteners), describing research about their benefits and potential bad effects in children and adolescents. They also made recommendations for researchers, policy makers, and healthcare providers.
The committee reviewed research articles on the use of artificial sweeteners by children and teens that were published in English within the past 10 years through August 2018. They found six high-quality, randomized controlled trials that were appropriate to include to give the findings below.
Recent trends show an increase in consumption of artificial sweeteners by children, mostly through diet sodas. However, the number of foods that contain at least one artificial sweetener has quadrupled during the past several years.
How much children are consuming remains unknown because manufacturers are not required to list the amount of artificial sweetener per serving on package labels. So, the AAP suggested that the FDA should require products to include labels that list the type and quantity of any sweetener contained per serving of a product.
The FDA has approved artificial sweeteners in some form since 1958. Currently, saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, neotame, and advantame have received premarket approval as food additives. Two other artificial sweeteners, stevia and monk fruit extract, have received the FDA designation of “generally recognized as safe” (such products do not require premarket approval).
The AAP provided no advice on the use of artificial sweeteners in children younger than two years old since they could not find any data on that age group.
However, the AAP noted that some children, especially those with obesity and those with diabetes mellitus, may benefit from artificial sweeteners to decrease their calorie intake. But weight loss is likely to be small (only about two pounds).
In fact, some evidence suggests that artificial sweeteners may actually contribute to weight gain. Since artificial sweeteners are 180 to 20,000 times sweeter than table sugar, they may increase preferences for sugary foods. They may also leave people feeling less satisfied, resulting in their eating more in the long run.
So, artificial sweetener use in isolation is unlikely to result in significant weight loss. It is also associated with higher rates of metabolic syndrome and diabetes according to observational studies.
On a positive note, artificial sweeteners may decrease dental cavities in children.
Also, there is no data support for an association between artificial sweeteners and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or autism.
There are no absolute contraindications to their use in children except for aspartame and neotame, which are contraindicated in children with phenylketonuria.
In animal studies, artificial sweeteners have been linked to glucose intolerance, insulin resistance, and diabetes. Long-term effects on weight management, metabolic function, dyslipidemia, and other cardiovascular diseases in humans remain unknown.
Despite a long usage history, lingering questions remain about the long-term safety of artificial sweeteners. Information about their health effects comes mainly from animal studies. Although studies in adult humans show no link between artificial sweeteners and cancer, their long-term safety in children has not really been effectively studied. So, minimizing intake of artificial sweeteners in children is likely the best course for now.
