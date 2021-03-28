Q. It feels like it has been a long winter and my husband and I are so looking forward to some spring weather. I got to thinking about our house and yes, my husband is a great handy man, but it seems that he only thinks about repairs unless it has failed or is broken. (Yes, he knows I am writing this question.) Is there a good list of things that we can check, or do as we come into spring to help us take care of our house? — Mary a regular reader
A. I recommend making two lists: one for the exterior and one for the interior of your house.
The exterior list includes checking the roof, eves and cleaning out the gutters. Both spring and fall check lists will include cleaning and servicing the gutters because they are so important to the operation of controlling water. Most moisture and water deterioration issues are the result of nonfunctioning gutters.
If over the winter, you have lost a tab of shingle from your roof or developed a hole or gap in the soffit or fascia, now is the time to get these repaired.
Next inspect your concrete and foundation for cracks or movement; these are items that can move over the winter with freezing temperatures causing expansion and contraction. These, too, need to be filled or repaired.
Check your siding, windows and doors, run the outside hose lines and yard sprinkle system to check for leaks.
Check your exterior wood decks, steps and handrails for deterioration or rot, fix, pressure wash and reseal.
Wash the outside condenser of your air conditioner, replace the furnace filter or have your HVAC system serviced.
Make sure to check the landscaping and trim back any trees or shrubs that will grow out and touch the roof or siding of your house. Foundation landscaping can restrict air flow around your home and cause mildew and mold to grow in the moist spring and summer months.
On the inside, check your attic, crawlspace and basement for any signs of moisture and make sure these areas are clean, clutter free and dry. Manufacturers of tank type hot water heaters recommend that you drain and flush the hot water heater of mineral build up annually. Also check your smoke detectors and replace batteries if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.