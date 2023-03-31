Paul, 6, asked his mother, “Were some of our family in the Wild West?” She replied, “Like in the olden days?” Paul said, “Yeah, like ... in the ‘70s.” — Angela Mapes Turner (mother of Paul) of Auburn
And here is another story from Angela. Paul was patiently observing his older sister during a gymnastics class. “I’m more a dinosaur person and not a gymnastics person,” he commented.
+++
My former colleague, Cindy Bevington Olmstead, was helping the women of the Fremont Moose prep for the kids’ Easter party, which always includes a visit from the Easter bunny. A 6-year-old asked, “Where does the Easter bunny live?” Cindy said that she wasn’t sure. But a little 3-year-old piped up, “I know! I know!” So Cindy said, “OK. Where does the Easter bunny live?” The little boy answered, “Him live in him house.” When sharing this memory, Cindy said, “Well duh. Why didn’t I think of that? Kids are so smart.”
+++
Sally and Richard had just returned from being out of town for several weeks. Longing to see their grandchildren, they popped in at Obi and Piper’s house and then Salma and Florentina’s. During the visit with Salma and Florentina, Florentina, 6, asked whether Sally could pick them up from elementary school the next day so they could all play together. Sally said she thought she could. Florentina pressed her, and said, “Do you promise?” as Salma, 8, looked on hopefully. Sally told Florentina that she tries never to make a promise she can’t keep, so she couldn’t promise until she went home and checked her calendar. Salma, trying to get the promise out of Sally, hopefully offered, “I have a calendar!” — Sally Stolz (grandmother of four) of Maryland
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared these two short conversations with her son Henry, 6.
Henry: “What if I had a mutation where I had three heads? Then I could read three books at the same time!”
Henry: “I just weighed myself and I’m 502 pounds!”
Erin: “Are you sure you’re not 50.2 pounds?”
+++
Catherine introduced Priscilla, 6, and Oliver, 4, to the musical Les Miserables. The first song is the “Look Down” song with all the prisoners in jail. Catherine was telling them all about that and how Jean Valjean (Prisoner 24601) stole a loaf of bread and had to be in jail a really long time but then he gets out. Oliver was interested in knowing what kinds of things you go to jail for. Later when he was washing his hands, Catherine put the soap on. “Mommy,” he asked, “will I go to jail for killing germs?” — Catherine of Chile
+++
